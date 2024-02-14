Local Hero and Firefighter Justin Thompson Joins North Platte School Board Race

North Platte Firefighter Justin D. Thompson Throws Hat in School Board Race

In an unexpected yet welcome turn of events, North Platte firefighter Justin D. Thompson has announced his candidacy for the North Platte Public School's Board of Education Ward 3 seat. This bid for office comes as current seat holder Matt Pederson has decided not to seek re-election, leaving the field open for fresh perspectives and new ideas.

A Local Hero Answers the Call

A resident of North Platte for the past 20 years, Thompson is no stranger to stepping up when his community needs him. As a firefighter with the North Platte Fire Department, he's spent his career protecting and serving his neighbors. Now, he's ready to take that dedication to public service in a new direction.

"I've always been committed to making North Platte a better place for my family and my neighbors," Thompson explains. "Serving on the school board is another way I can help ensure our community has a bright future."

A Focus on Finances, Teachers, and Community Standards

Thompson's platform for his run focuses on three key areas: finances, teacher support, and maintaining community standards. As a father of four and a North Platte High School graduate himself, he understands the importance of a strong education system.

He plans to address financial and tax issues within the district, working to ensure that funds are allocated efficiently and effectively. Additionally, Thompson wants to support North Platte's teachers, ensuring they feel valued and respected by their administration.

"Teachers are the backbone of our educational system," Thompson emphasizes. "By making sure they have the resources and support they need, we can improve teacher retention and provide a more stable learning environment for our students."

Bringing a Fresh Perspective to the School System

Thompson hopes his background as a firefighter and a community member will bring a unique perspective to the school board. He's committed to being actively engaged with the North Platte community, listening to their concerns and working to address them.

"As a parent, a resident, and a public servant, I know what's at stake when it comes to our schools," Thompson says. "I want to make sure the district is reaching the standards that our community wants to achieve."

With Thompson's entry into the race, the lineup of candidates for each school board ward is now complete. Incumbents Angela Balaesi and Skip Altig are also running for re-election, ensuring a competitive and engaging race for North Platte's school board seats.

As the campaigns heat up, North Platte residents can look forward to learning more about these candidates and their visions for the future of their community's schools.

North Platte's school board race has taken an exciting turn with the addition of firefighter Justin Thompson to the roster of candidates. By focusing on finances, teacher support, and community standards, Thompson hopes to bring a fresh perspective to the district and help ensure a bright future for North Platte's students.