Nigeria

Local Government Administrator Defends El-Rufai’s Transformative Reforms

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:04 am EST
Local Government Administrator Defends El-Rufai’s Transformative Reforms

In a rigorous defense of the local government reforms implemented by former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai, Dr. Isa Mohammed Idris, a renowned local government administrator and academic at the Ahmadu Bello University, has stepped forward to counter criticisms reported in the media. These, he claims, are politically motivated attempts to tarnish the legacy of El-Rufai.

El-Rufai’s Legacy: A Beacon of Transformation

Dr. Idris, in his detailed review of El-Rufai’s administration from 2015 to 2023, highlighted the significant strides made in local governance since 1999. The financial revitalization of local governments, spearheaded by El-Rufai, was a key point of discussion. Idris emphasized that these reforms led to greater financial independence for local governments, which had previously found themselves barely afloat, struggling with staff salaries and ineffective in generating internal revenue.

Infrastructure Development: Lighting the Path to Progress

Aside from financial reforms, El-Rufai’s tenure also saw substantial infrastructure development. Idris pointed out the building of roads and the installation of street lights, developments that have fundamentally changed the face of Kaduna State. These advancements, often overlooked, have directly impacted the lives of the citizens, improving their mobility and safety.

Health and Education: Pillars of Grassroot Governance

Furthermore, Idris made note of the improvements in health and education sectors under El-Rufai’s leadership. These sectors, vital for the growth and development of any society, experienced a significant overhaul. The local government administrator affirmed that the progress made within these areas transformed grassroots governance in Kaduna State, attracting praise from both national and international organizations.

Dr. Idris concluded his defense by asserting that El-Rufai’s approach to local government administration should be commended rather than attacked. The former governor’s legacy, according to him, is one of transformation and progress, a testament to effective leadership in local governance.

Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

