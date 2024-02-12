Local Businessman Raymond Forte Runs for Office with a Vision for New Ross

Local businessman Raymond Forte, managing director of the popular Raymondos Take Away on North Street, has officially thrown his hat in the ring for the upcoming local elections in New Ross. Forte's announcement comes with a promise to represent the town's people and work towards a prosperous future for New Ross.

A Candidate with a Vision

Forte, a well-known face in the community, has outlined his commitment to advocating for small business owners and pushing for significant investments in the area. His manifesto highlights key initiatives aimed at promoting the growth and development of New Ross.

Revitalizing New Ross

Among the priorities in Forte's manifesto are the reintroduction of rates rebates for new businesses, a move that he believes will encourage entrepreneurship and stimulate economic growth. Additionally, he plans to breathe new life into the community center in Nunnery Lane, transforming it into a vibrant hub for local residents.

Reconnecting with the Past, Building for the Future

Forte also expressed his intention to reestablish town twinning ties with Northern Ireland. This initiative, he believes, will not only strengthen cultural bonds but also create opportunities for collaboration and growth.

As the local elections in June draw closer, Raymond Forte's candidacy brings a fresh perspective and a strong commitment to the table. His focus on promoting the prosperity of New Ross, advocating for small business owners, and pushing for significant investments in the area has already garnered support from the community.

With a clear vision and a solid plan, Raymond Forte is ready to represent the people of New Ross and work towards a brighter future for the town and its district.

Important Dates: Local Elections - June 2024

As the race for the local elections heats up, the people of New Ross will be watching closely to see how their candidates address the issues that matter most to them. For Raymond Forte, it's not just about winning a seat; it's about making a difference in the community he calls home.