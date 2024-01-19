Local and National Developments: Sports, Politics, and Community Updates

An array of local and national events is unfolding, bringing changes, growth, and challenges. Fort Pierre and Pierre, South Dakota, are hosting and rescheduling several sports events, with legal, political, and financial developments making waves throughout the country.
Sports Events Rescheduled
The Fort Pierre Knights of Columbus free throw contest, treasured by the local community, is now set for January 28, 2024. This annual event invites children aged 9 to 14 to compete within their gender and age groups, with champions progressing to district and state level competitions. Last year saw 50 kids move from local to the statewide showdown. The Brooks Monfore Youth Wrestling Tournament is also slated for Sunday in Pierre. The city will also be the stage for the East/West Duals, featuring girls wrestling today and boys tomorrow.
Legal and Political Developments
On the political front, Attorneys General are urging the FCC to constrain AI's role in marketing phone calls. A subset of these legal leaders, including Attorney General Jackley, is petitioning the Supreme Court to overturn a Colorado ballot disqualification of former President Trump. Senators Rounds and Thune are pushing for trade agreement discussions to expedite a bird flu vaccine. In a legislative win, the Weisgram bill on nuclear energy has crossed the House and is now headed for the Senate committee. South Dakota is contemplating a permanent sales tax cut, despite recent challenges.
Economic and Agricultural Updates
On the economic front, farm lending activities show a decelerating trend. The USDA Risk Management Agency reports robust development in the Livestock Risk Management program. Globally, soybean stocks are seeing an upward revision, courtesy of amplified production. Locally, Pierre is piloting a novel street maintenance program and has greenlighted the acquisition of new screens for its water treatment plant. In a move impacting the dairy industry, South Dakota State University is shuttering its dairy research farm.
Local and National Sports Scores
In the sports arena, scores from January 18, 2024, are now available. In a double victory, the Lynx have outplayed Pierre's girls and boys basketball teams. Minnesota Vikings' quarterback Kirk Cousins is gearing up for OTAs in the spring after an Achilles injury.
Community Updates
Community-wise, support for AM radio is gaining momentum in the US House. Todd Johnson is vying for another term on the Pierre City Commission, while Hanson seeks reelection in Fort Pierre. In a move to combat the growing drug menace, the state's House has approved a ban on the 'zombie drug' Xylazine, now awaiting Senate approval.