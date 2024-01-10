en English
Politics

Lloyd Austin’s Incapacitation: No Consequences Necessary, Says Biden Administration

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:42 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 1:05 am EST
Lloyd Austin’s Incapacitation: No Consequences Necessary, Says Biden Administration

In a recent incident that has raised questions about the protocols for succession of high-ranking officials, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was incapacitated due to health issues. However, National Security Council (NSC) Spokesman John Kirby has stated that President Biden sees no need for consequences in response to the situation.

Austin’s Health Crisis

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been hospitalized since January 1 due to complications from prostate cancer surgery. This resulted in a severe infection, and Austin has remained in the hospital since. The nature of his illness was not disclosed to the public until later, raising concerns about the transparency of the administration.

Delayed Notification

The Defense Department did not alert the White House until three days after Austin was admitted to the hospital. Even President Biden was informed of Austin’s diagnosis after the fact. The Pentagon’s press secretary cited the deeply personal nature of prostate cancer and associated procedures as the reason for the lack of disclosure.

Administration’s Response

Despite the delay in communication, Austin is not planning to resign, and President Biden continues to have complete confidence in him. The White House has launched a review of notification procedures that Cabinet secretaries must follow if they’re unable to perform their duties. This incident might trigger discussions or reviews of the procedures to ensure the continuity of government operations in similar future scenarios.

NSC Spokesman John Kirby’s statements reflect the administration’s position on the matter and indicate that no punitive measures or significant policy changes are currently being considered in response to the incident. Despite the lack of timely disclosure, the administration’s stance suggests that they have full confidence in both Austin and the existing procedures.

author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

