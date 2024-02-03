LK Advani Honored with Bharat Ratna: Reactions and Implications

The Indian government has decided to honor Lal Krishna Advani, a stalwart of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and a prominent figure in the country's political landscape, with the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in India. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who lauded Advani's monumental contributions to India's development and his unwavering commitment to transparency and integrity in public life.

Mixed Reactions from Political Parties

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed approval of the government's decision, contrasting the earlier remarks made by Delhi Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit. Dikshit had previously commented on the delay in recognizing Advani's contributions by the ruling party. However, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) acknowledged Advani's achievement but raised concerns regarding other notable figures like Balasaheb Thackeray and Veer Savarkar, who have yet to receive the Bharat Ratna. This concern is not new and has been voiced by the party for many years.

Advani's Humble Acceptance and Family's Joy

Accepting the award with humility, Advani reflected on his service and principles that have guided him throughout his political journey. His children, Jayant Advani and Pratibha Advani, shared their joy at this recognition and described their father's emotional reaction to receiving the honor. The government had earlier named Karpoori Thakur, a former chief minister of Bihar, for the Bharat Ratna in January.

Significance of the Award

The Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian honor in India, and the conferment of this award to Advani underscores the recognition of his significant role in Indian politics. Born in Karachi, Advani served as the President of the BJP, Home Minister, and Deputy Prime Minister, making a substantial impact on the development of India. His unwavering commitment to transparency, integrity and his service in public life have been highlighted by PM Modi as key reasons for this recognition.

In conclusion, the conferring of the Bharat Ratna to Advani has evoked mixed reactions from different political parties, while his family celebrates this recognition with joy. The story continues to unfold as India and the world watch the implications of this prestigious award. Follow Hindustan Times for the latest updates on this and other news topics.