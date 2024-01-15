en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Lizzi Collinge Accused of ‘Indoctrinating’ Children; Luciana Berger to Oversee Labour’s Mental Health Strategy

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:41 am EST
Lizzi Collinge Accused of ‘Indoctrinating’ Children; Luciana Berger to Oversee Labour’s Mental Health Strategy

Lizzi Collinge, the Labour candidate for Morecambe and Lunesdale, has drawn criticism over her recent visit to a primary school. Accused of attempting to ‘indoctrinate’ children with complex political topics such as tax levels, wealth caps, ownership of second homes, food prices, environmental care, lowering the voting age to 16, and regulating genetic modification, her visit has sparked a debate about the appropriateness of political discussions in school environments.

Tory Backlash

Leading the backlash is Tory Deputy Chairman Lee Anderson. According to Anderson, the topics discussed by Collinge are far too complex for children aged 7 to 10. He expressed disbelief, questioning the interest of children in these subjects and deeming them inappropriate for their age. Anderson suggested that discussions with children of this age should focus on simpler issues like road safety, kindness, and school conduct.

Labour’s Mental Health Strategy

In other news, Luciana Berger, the former Labour MP for Liverpool Wavertree, has been appointed by Sir Keir Starmer to oversee a cross-government strategy to tackle mental health issues. Berger believes Labour has ‘turned a significant corner’ under Sir Keir’s leadership. She expressed her commitment to delivering a long-term strategy to tackle mental ill-health. Berger, who left Labour in 2019 amid dissatisfaction with Jeremy Corbyn’s response to the party’s antisemitism crisis and after facing antisemitic abuse, re-joined Labour in February 2023 following an apology from Sir Keir.

Sir Keir’s Pledge

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, speaking at the Jewish Labour Movement conference, pledged to keep Britain safe for Jews and fight for a two-state solution. He condemned antisemites protesting against Israel and announced the return of Luciana Berger to the party. Starmer reiterated his support for a ‘humanitarian truce’ in Gaza, the return of Israeli hostages, and vowed to fight against antisemitism in the Labour party.

0
Education Politics United Kingdom
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
25 seconds ago
Namibia Embraces New Academic Year, South Africa Faces Challenges
As the sun rose on a new academic year in Namibia, the aura of anticipation was palpable. The Ministry’s Executive Director, Sanet Steenkamp, made her excitement known in an interview with Nampa on Monday. She emphasized the power of education and the countless opportunities that each school day presents students. With over 98,200 young minds
Namibia Embraces New Academic Year, South Africa Faces Challenges
Leuphana Professional School Launches Online Certificate Course in Digital Transformation
3 mins ago
Leuphana Professional School Launches Online Certificate Course in Digital Transformation
Business Insider Defends allegations Against Neri Oxman, Promotes FT Subscriptions
4 mins ago
Business Insider Defends allegations Against Neri Oxman, Promotes FT Subscriptions
'Let's Move Forward': UNESCO Delhi and NCERT Release Comic Book Promoting Gender Equality
2 mins ago
'Let's Move Forward': UNESCO Delhi and NCERT Release Comic Book Promoting Gender Equality
Swiss-Lao Vocational Training Project Completes Phase 1, Benefits Over 3,500 Young Individuals
3 mins ago
Swiss-Lao Vocational Training Project Completes Phase 1, Benefits Over 3,500 Young Individuals
World Renowned Archery Coach, Ludys Carina Tejada, Leads Olympic Solidarity Coaching Course in Guyana
3 mins ago
World Renowned Archery Coach, Ludys Carina Tejada, Leads Olympic Solidarity Coaching Course in Guyana
Latest Headlines
World News
TNT Triumphs in PBA 3x3 Third Conference, Secures Quarterfinal Spot
38 seconds
TNT Triumphs in PBA 3x3 Third Conference, Secures Quarterfinal Spot
Unlocking the Potential of Epigenetic Modifications in Cancer Therapeutics
1 min
Unlocking the Potential of Epigenetic Modifications in Cancer Therapeutics
Tragic Death in Botswana, Miracle Survival in Merced: Two Ends of the Pregnancy Spectrum
1 min
Tragic Death in Botswana, Miracle Survival in Merced: Two Ends of the Pregnancy Spectrum
USMNT U20 Captain Brandan Craig on Trial with Everton
1 min
USMNT U20 Captain Brandan Craig on Trial with Everton
HURIWA Opposes Proposed Relocation of CBN Departments to Lagos
2 mins
HURIWA Opposes Proposed Relocation of CBN Departments to Lagos
Australian Open 2024: Thiem vs Auger Aliassime - A Battle of Tenacity
2 mins
Australian Open 2024: Thiem vs Auger Aliassime - A Battle of Tenacity
Scottish Government Allocates £64,000 to Expand Youth Navigators Programme
2 mins
Scottish Government Allocates £64,000 to Expand Youth Navigators Programme
Tumult in West of Scotland Football League Premier Division, Rangers Lead in Women's Premier League
2 mins
Tumult in West of Scotland Football League Premier Division, Rangers Lead in Women's Premier League
Balancing Potential and Pitfalls: A Review on the Use of RMTs in Youth Depression Management
2 mins
Balancing Potential and Pitfalls: A Review on the Use of RMTs in Youth Depression Management
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
31 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app