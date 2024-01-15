Lizzi Collinge Accused of ‘Indoctrinating’ Children; Luciana Berger to Oversee Labour’s Mental Health Strategy

Lizzi Collinge, the Labour candidate for Morecambe and Lunesdale, has drawn criticism over her recent visit to a primary school. Accused of attempting to ‘indoctrinate’ children with complex political topics such as tax levels, wealth caps, ownership of second homes, food prices, environmental care, lowering the voting age to 16, and regulating genetic modification, her visit has sparked a debate about the appropriateness of political discussions in school environments.

Tory Backlash

Leading the backlash is Tory Deputy Chairman Lee Anderson. According to Anderson, the topics discussed by Collinge are far too complex for children aged 7 to 10. He expressed disbelief, questioning the interest of children in these subjects and deeming them inappropriate for their age. Anderson suggested that discussions with children of this age should focus on simpler issues like road safety, kindness, and school conduct.

Labour’s Mental Health Strategy

In other news, Luciana Berger, the former Labour MP for Liverpool Wavertree, has been appointed by Sir Keir Starmer to oversee a cross-government strategy to tackle mental health issues. Berger believes Labour has ‘turned a significant corner’ under Sir Keir’s leadership. She expressed her commitment to delivering a long-term strategy to tackle mental ill-health. Berger, who left Labour in 2019 amid dissatisfaction with Jeremy Corbyn’s response to the party’s antisemitism crisis and after facing antisemitic abuse, re-joined Labour in February 2023 following an apology from Sir Keir.

Sir Keir’s Pledge

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, speaking at the Jewish Labour Movement conference, pledged to keep Britain safe for Jews and fight for a two-state solution. He condemned antisemites protesting against Israel and announced the return of Luciana Berger to the party. Starmer reiterated his support for a ‘humanitarian truce’ in Gaza, the return of Israeli hostages, and vowed to fight against antisemitism in the Labour party.