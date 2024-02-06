Liz Truss Returns to Politics with 'Popular Conservatism' and Populist Policies

Former Prime Minister of the UK, Liz Truss, has re-emerged on the political stage, chairing a meeting of Conservative MPs who are endorsing the initiation of grassroots discussions on the future trajectory of the Conservative Party's policies. The meeting was characterized by an array of populist policy proposals from Tory MPs, marking a distinct shift in the party's approach.

Populist Conservatism Takes Center Stage

Truss led the meeting under the banner of her new initiative, 'Popular Conservatism,' or 'PopCon,' which is aimed at countering the 'spread of wokery' and appealing to 'secret Conservatives.' Despite her current unpopularity in the polls, Truss is at the helm of the PopCon movement, focusing on promoting 'popular Conservative policies' and 'restoring democratic accountability.'

A Platform for Radical Proposals

The event saw a flurry of radical proposals from various Tory MPs. Lee Anderson put forth the idea of scrapping the UK's Net Zero climate commitments. Jacob Rees-Mogg suggested the abolition of the Supreme Court, while Mhairi Fraser advocated for overturning an upcoming ban on cigarettes. Liz Truss herself took a firm stance against 'wokism' in schools.

Internal Dynamics and Future Implications

The event, attended by a large number of press members who reported on the audience's enthusiasm, also highlighted the ongoing internal conflicts within the Conservative Party. It drew attention to the personal dynamics at play in Westminster, indicating potential shifts in the party's direction and approach in the face of upcoming political challenges.