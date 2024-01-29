Liz Truss Opposes Rishi Sunak's Plan to Gradually Ban Cigarette Sales

Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has publicly condemned Rishi Sunak's plan to gradually outlaw the sale of cigarettes, calling it 'profoundly unconservative'.

The Smoking Ban Proposal

Sunak's proposal, as announced by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), endeavors to safeguard future generations, particularly those born in 2009 or thereafter, from the potential harm of legally purchasing cigarettes. The policy, which is supported by current legislation in England and Wales and has the potential to extend to Northern Ireland, is a bold step towards the protection of public health.

Truss's Opposition and Public Response

Truss's objection to the plan is grounded in the belief that adults should be granted the freedom to make their own choices and that the government should refrain from broadening the 'nanny state'. Despite her opposition, Health Secretary, Victoria Atkins, has stood by the plan, underscoring the positive impacts on public health brought about by previous smoking restrictions.

Political Backdrop and Future Projections

Labour's endorsement of the bill reduces the likelihood of it not being passed, although there may be some Conservative MPs who align with Truss's viewpoint. Simultaneously, Scotland's government has signaled its intention to implement similar measures. The DHSC's announcement includes additional steps such as prohibiting the sale of disposable vapes and outlawing vape sales to minors. As the legislation continues to gain momentum among the public and within the government, Sunak and Health Secretary Atkins are anticipated to further address the issue in upcoming discussions.