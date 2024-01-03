en English
Politics

Liz Cheney to Make Debut on 'The View': A Stand Against Party Lines

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:48 pm EST
Liz Cheney to Make Debut on ‘The View’: A Stand Against Party Lines

Former U.S. Representative Liz Cheney is set to grace the stage of ABC’s talk show, “The View,” on January 10. The announcement of her upcoming appearance was made by host Joy Behar and executive producer Brian Teta on the “Behind the Table” podcast. This engagement marks Cheney’s debut on the show, following in the footsteps of Chris Christie, who recently took the hot seat and engaged in lively debates with the hosts.

Behar’s Respect for Cheney

Despite the political chasm separating them, Behar expressed her respect for Cheney on the podcast. She lauded Cheney for her audacity to stand up against former President Donald Trump, even though she had voted in alignment with him 93% of the time. Behar’s admiration for Cheney stems from her belief that Cheney has placed principles over politics, risking her career to do what she perceives as right.

Cheney’s Appearance on The View

For Cheney’s appearance on “The View,” the stage will be shared by all six hosts, including Ana Navarro. Cheney’s interview will be broadcasted at 11 a.m. ET on ABC. Cheney is expected to discuss her perspective on the January 6th uprising, and her role as one of the few Republicans to voice her dissent.

Cheney’s Stance Against Trump

Cheney has earned respect and faced backlash from various quarters for her stance against Trump. Despite being a Republican, she has been an outspoken critic of the former president and went against party lines to endorse the investigation into the Capitol Hill attack on January 6. Her resistance against Trump’s influence in the GOP and her call for accountability have placed her in the eye of a political storm, a position she seems ready to weather.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

