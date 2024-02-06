Livingston County Recruits New Election Judges, Facilitates Early Voting

The drive for democracy is in full swing in Livingston County as the county clerk's office announces its quest to recruit 30-40 new election judges. This effort is in preparation for the upcoming Illinois General Primary Election, scheduled for March 19. These fresh recruits will bolster the ranks of the approximately 130 returning judges, ensuring that the electoral process runs smoothly and fairly.

Emphasizing the Importance of Election Judges

County Clerk Kristy Masching has underscored the paramount role these judges play in the electoral process. She has stressed the necessity of having at least three judges per precinct to ensure a balanced and transparent voting process. To prepare the new judges for their crucial roles, Masching's office has announced mandatory training sessions to be held on February 10, 12, and 19.

Training and Support for New Judges

Each of these sessions will last two hours, commencing at 9:30 a.m., and will culminate in an open-book test. While the test scores will not be disclosed, their completion is a prerequisite for the role. To facilitate the transition, new judges will be paired with experienced judges who can provide invaluable guidance and support. The stipend for taking on the responsibility of an election judge is $205, a token of appreciation for their contribution to the democratic process.

Early Voting and Registration

In a bid to encourage voter participation, the county is also facilitating early voting starting February 8, and voter registration will continue until February 20. After this deadline, those wishing to register will have to do so concurrently with voting. For those who prefer to cast their votes from the comfort of their homes, mail-in voting will be available from February 8 to March 14, accessible via the county's website. The county clerk's office extends its services for early voting and registration from Monday through Saturday, ensuring no citizen is left out. Furthermore, grace registration and voting will be available on Election Day, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.