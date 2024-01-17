LiveRamp Acquires Marketing Data Startup Habu Amid Global Weather Disruptions

Severe weather conditions have disrupted transport across Germany and Norway, grounding flights and halting train services in Germany due to freezing rain, and temporarily shutting down Oslo's main airport due to heavy snowfall. Amidst these challenges, software company LiveRamp Holdings announced its acquisition of marketing data startup Habu for $200 million, in a mix of cash and stock. The acquisition is expected to bolster LiveRamp's data collaboration capabilities on a global scale.

LiveRamp's Acquisition of Habu

LiveRamp Holdings, a software company that specializes in customer data integration across various industries, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Habu. Habu is a data clean room software provider, and the acquisition, valued at approximately $200 million, is expected to propel LiveRamp's ability to offer global data collaboration at scale.

The transaction will consist of approximately $170 million in cash, to be paid at closing, and the remaining consideration in the form of LiveRamp stock. This payment structure relates to unvested stock awards and holdback agreements with certain key employees that will vest in future periods. The deal is planned to be completed during the March quarter.

Habu specializes in 'clean rooms' which help content platforms maintain user data privacy when interacting with advertisers. This acquisition will allow LiveRamp's clients, which include Walmart, PepsiCo, and DISH Media, to share customer data more seamlessly with their business partners. The addition of Habu is expected to deliver approximately $18 million in revenue in FY25, accelerating LiveRamp's progress towards achieving its Rule of 40.

