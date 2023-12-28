Live Bullets or Tear Gas? Unrest Over DR Congo Election Results

In the Democratic Republic of Congo’s capital, Kinshasa, a standoff between law enforcement and opposition supporters took an ominous turn. Martin Fayulu, a leading opposition candidate, has accused the police of using live ammunition to disperse a demonstration against the recent presidential election results. Fayulu alleges that a bullet landed near him while he was in his headquarters, a claim that remains unverified.

Call for Election Re-run Amidst Claims of Irregularities

Contradicting Fayulu’s allegations, the police maintain they didn’t use live bullets. Instead, they assert that they employed tear gas to restore order amidst the escalating unrest. However, AP journalists on the ground reported witnessing police assaulting protesters.

Fayulu, one of the five opposition candidates, and his supporters demand a re-run of the election. Their demands stem from reported irregularities, including late openings of polling stations, scarcity of voting materials, and smudged voter cards. Furthermore, the extension of the voting period in certain areas has raised eyebrows, with voting continuing up to five days post-election.

Incumbent President Tshisekedi Leading Despite Controversy

Current President Felix Tshisekedi appears to be maintaining a significant lead amidst the controversy. With nearly 79% of votes in his favor, Tshisekedi seems poised for the presidency. However, Fayulu warned of continuing demonstrations unless a revote takes place. The final results are expected to be announced before the new year’s dawn.

The National Episcopal Conference of Congo and the Church of Christ in Congo have reported that over 27% of voting stations failed to open. They also recorded over 152 incidents of violence related to the election. On Wednesday, at least 100 demonstrators congregated at Fayulu’s headquarters, where some clashed with police.

Government Bans Protest March

In a move likely to further stoke tensions, the government has banned a planned protest march to the election commission. The march was organized by demonstrators unhappy with the election process. Fayulu’s assistant reported 11 injuries resulting from the clash at the headquarters, but these claims are yet to be confirmed.

Rights groups are bracing for further protests and warn of potential chaos if the election commission proceeds without addressing the alleged irregularities.