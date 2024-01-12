Lithuania’s First Post-Independence Leader Warns Against Subversive Actions Amid Commemoration

On a day of significant historical resonance, Vytautas Landsbergis, Lithuania’s first leader post-independence, has issued a stern warning against what he labels as subversive individuals inciting President Gitanas Nausda against the current government. The occasion was a Seimas meeting honoring freedom defenders, where Landsbergis chose to address the simmering tensions within the nation’s political fabric.

Presidential Advisor’s Criticisms Ignite Controversy

Central to the unfolding drama is Frederkas Jansonas, a presidential advisor whose critique of the Foreign Ministry has whipped up a storm. The Ministry, currently under the stewardship of Landsbergis’ grandson, Gabrielius Landsbergis, stands accused by Jansonas of questionable practices in appointing ambassadors. Jansonas further alleges an underhand attempt by a ‘statesmen’ clan to gain undue influence in the diplomatic service — a charge that has understandably ruffled feathers.

Landsbergis Condemns Calls for Seimas Dissolution

In his address, Landsbergis also took aim at calls for the dissolution of the Seimas, referencing a draft resolution by some opposition members for an early general election. Such moves, according to the former leader, threaten to destabilize the political landscape and undermine Lithuania’s hard-won independence.

Commemorating January 13, 1991: A Day of Defiance

The Seimas meeting also served as a solemn commemoration of the January 13, 1991 events, when Soviet troops launched a brutal attack on the Vilnius TV Tower and the Radio and Television Committee building. The assault resulted in the tragic death of 14 individuals, with approximately 1,000 others suffering injuries. This act of Soviet aggression was a desperate attempt to forcefully overturn Lithuania’s legitimate government, which had bravely declared independence from the Soviet Union on March 11, 1990.

The meeting included an emotional message from Lithuanian army vadas generolas Valdemaras Rupšys, expressing gratitude to the Laisvės gynėjai. The week ahead is filled with events and activities to honor the courage and sacrifice of Lithuania’s freedom defenders, reminding every citizen of the heavy toll exacted in the fight for independence.