en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
History

Lithuania’s First Post-Independence Leader Warns Against Subversive Actions Amid Commemoration

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:58 pm EST
Lithuania’s First Post-Independence Leader Warns Against Subversive Actions Amid Commemoration

On a day of significant historical resonance, Vytautas Landsbergis, Lithuania’s first leader post-independence, has issued a stern warning against what he labels as subversive individuals inciting President Gitanas Nausda against the current government. The occasion was a Seimas meeting honoring freedom defenders, where Landsbergis chose to address the simmering tensions within the nation’s political fabric.

Presidential Advisor’s Criticisms Ignite Controversy

Central to the unfolding drama is Frederkas Jansonas, a presidential advisor whose critique of the Foreign Ministry has whipped up a storm. The Ministry, currently under the stewardship of Landsbergis’ grandson, Gabrielius Landsbergis, stands accused by Jansonas of questionable practices in appointing ambassadors. Jansonas further alleges an underhand attempt by a ‘statesmen’ clan to gain undue influence in the diplomatic service — a charge that has understandably ruffled feathers.

Landsbergis Condemns Calls for Seimas Dissolution

In his address, Landsbergis also took aim at calls for the dissolution of the Seimas, referencing a draft resolution by some opposition members for an early general election. Such moves, according to the former leader, threaten to destabilize the political landscape and undermine Lithuania’s hard-won independence.

Commemorating January 13, 1991: A Day of Defiance

The Seimas meeting also served as a solemn commemoration of the January 13, 1991 events, when Soviet troops launched a brutal attack on the Vilnius TV Tower and the Radio and Television Committee building. The assault resulted in the tragic death of 14 individuals, with approximately 1,000 others suffering injuries. This act of Soviet aggression was a desperate attempt to forcefully overturn Lithuania’s legitimate government, which had bravely declared independence from the Soviet Union on March 11, 1990.

The meeting included an emotional message from Lithuanian army vadas generolas Valdemaras Rupšys, expressing gratitude to the Laisvės gynėjai. The week ahead is filled with events and activities to honor the courage and sacrifice of Lithuania’s freedom defenders, reminding every citizen of the heavy toll exacted in the fight for independence.

0
History Lithuania Politics
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

History

See more
1 min ago
Global Roundup: Airstrikes, Diplomacy, Resilient Art, and Hidden Riches
As the world turns, global events underscore the interconnectedness of humanity, with recent developments in Yemen, Ukraine, Egypt, and Ecuador registering significant impact. In the heartlands of Yemen, the night skies were painted orange as the US and UK launched airstrikes on Houthi targets, a move that has not only elevated regional tensions but also
Global Roundup: Airstrikes, Diplomacy, Resilient Art, and Hidden Riches
Decoding History: Help Identify Manawatū Heritage's Mystery Photo
3 hours ago
Decoding History: Help Identify Manawatū Heritage's Mystery Photo
Meghalaya's Historic Moment: President's Visit and New Raj Bhavan
4 hours ago
Meghalaya's Historic Moment: President's Visit and New Raj Bhavan
Álvaro Enrigue Revives Aztec-Spanish Encounter in 'You Dreamed of Empires'
21 mins ago
Álvaro Enrigue Revives Aztec-Spanish Encounter in 'You Dreamed of Empires'
Zanzibar Commemorates 60th Anniversary of its Revolution in Grandeur
1 hour ago
Zanzibar Commemorates 60th Anniversary of its Revolution in Grandeur
Australia Day Controversy: A Nation Divided
2 hours ago
Australia Day Controversy: A Nation Divided
Latest Headlines
World News
A Tragic Wake-Up Call: Child Found Dead with Cocaine in System
13 seconds
A Tragic Wake-Up Call: Child Found Dead with Cocaine in System
Unprecedented Petition to Revoke Hungary's EU Voting Rights Gathers Pace
48 seconds
Unprecedented Petition to Revoke Hungary's EU Voting Rights Gathers Pace
EAM Jaishankar to Visit Iran Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions
56 seconds
EAM Jaishankar to Visit Iran Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions
Michael J. Fox Embraces Parkinson's as a 'Gift' at Gala
57 seconds
Michael J. Fox Embraces Parkinson's as a 'Gift' at Gala
Cooper Kupp: A Star On and Off the Field
1 min
Cooper Kupp: A Star On and Off the Field
Rock Music and Health Habits: A Surprising Connection Unearthed by Tebra Study
2 mins
Rock Music and Health Habits: A Surprising Connection Unearthed by Tebra Study
Bipartisan Bill Takes Aim at Patent Gamesmanship to Lower Drug Costs
2 mins
Bipartisan Bill Takes Aim at Patent Gamesmanship to Lower Drug Costs
Workforce Housing Summit: Congressman Mike Flood Addresses Homeownership Challenges
3 mins
Workforce Housing Summit: Congressman Mike Flood Addresses Homeownership Challenges
USC Basketball Star Isaiah Collier Sidelined by Hand Injury
4 mins
USC Basketball Star Isaiah Collier Sidelined by Hand Injury
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
5 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
8 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
9 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app