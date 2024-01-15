Lithuanian Parliament Approves Diplomatically Charged Visit to Taiwan

In a move that underscores the complexities of international diplomacy and the shifting sands of political allegiances, the Lithuanian Parliament has greenlighted an official visit by a delegation of 11 Members of Parliament (MPs) to Taipei, Taiwan. Scheduled for January 20 to January 27, this delegation will be the first to engage with Taiwan’s newly elected president, Lai Ching-te. The significance of this meeting is heightened by the fact that Lai has been labeled a threat to peace by China, a nation that steadfastly considers Taiwan as a part of its territory.

Treading Diplomatic Waters

Vytautas Mitalas, the deputy speaker of the Seimas, views this visit as a potent opportunity to bolster ties between Lithuania and Taiwan. However, not all Lithuanian officials share this sentiment, with Jonas Jarutis of the Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union questioning the consistency of this trip with Lithuania’s stated foreign policy, which supports the ‘One China’ policy.

Defending the Visit

In response to these critiques, Seimas Speaker Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen defended the visit, asserting that nurturing relationships with democracies in the Indo-Pacific region aligns with the parliament’s work and does not conflict with the nation’s foreign policy stance. This statement signifies Lithuania’s attempt to balance its obligations and relationships with both China and Taiwan.

A History of Diplomatic Strains

This upcoming visit arrives in the wake of a period of strained relations between Lithuania and China, which was exacerbated in 2021 when Lithuania allowed Taiwan to establish a representative office in Vilnius. The inclusion of the term ‘Taiwanese’ in its title was an action that incensed Beijing, further straining the already tense relationship. As Lithuania forges ahead with its visit to Taiwan, the global community watches closely, fully aware of the potential geopolitical implications of this trip.