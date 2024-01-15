en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Lithuanian Parliament Approves Diplomatically Charged Visit to Taiwan

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:59 am EST
Lithuanian Parliament Approves Diplomatically Charged Visit to Taiwan

In a move that underscores the complexities of international diplomacy and the shifting sands of political allegiances, the Lithuanian Parliament has greenlighted an official visit by a delegation of 11 Members of Parliament (MPs) to Taipei, Taiwan. Scheduled for January 20 to January 27, this delegation will be the first to engage with Taiwan’s newly elected president, Lai Ching-te. The significance of this meeting is heightened by the fact that Lai has been labeled a threat to peace by China, a nation that steadfastly considers Taiwan as a part of its territory.

Treading Diplomatic Waters

Vytautas Mitalas, the deputy speaker of the Seimas, views this visit as a potent opportunity to bolster ties between Lithuania and Taiwan. However, not all Lithuanian officials share this sentiment, with Jonas Jarutis of the Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union questioning the consistency of this trip with Lithuania’s stated foreign policy, which supports the ‘One China’ policy.

Defending the Visit

In response to these critiques, Seimas Speaker Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen defended the visit, asserting that nurturing relationships with democracies in the Indo-Pacific region aligns with the parliament’s work and does not conflict with the nation’s foreign policy stance. This statement signifies Lithuania’s attempt to balance its obligations and relationships with both China and Taiwan.

A History of Diplomatic Strains

This upcoming visit arrives in the wake of a period of strained relations between Lithuania and China, which was exacerbated in 2021 when Lithuania allowed Taiwan to establish a representative office in Vilnius. The inclusion of the term ‘Taiwanese’ in its title was an action that incensed Beijing, further straining the already tense relationship. As Lithuania forges ahead with its visit to Taiwan, the global community watches closely, fully aware of the potential geopolitical implications of this trip.

0
International Relations Politics Taiwan
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
6 mins ago
Armenia Steps Towards Fiscal Transparency, Eyes Multinational Corporations
In a significant stride towards fiscal transparency, Armenia is preparing to receive financial turnover data from large multinational corporations operating within its territory. This comes as the nation contemplates joining the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement on the Exchange of Country-by-Country Reports (CbCR), a global initiative aimed at curbing financial malpractices such as transfer pricing. Armenia’s
Armenia Steps Towards Fiscal Transparency, Eyes Multinational Corporations
UK Joins US-Led Airstrikes on Yemen: An Attempt to De-escalate Red Sea Tensions
28 mins ago
UK Joins US-Led Airstrikes on Yemen: An Attempt to De-escalate Red Sea Tensions
Iran's Foreign Minister Criticizes U.S. Policy, Calls for Diplomatic Solution in Gaza
29 mins ago
Iran's Foreign Minister Criticizes U.S. Policy, Calls for Diplomatic Solution in Gaza
Indian External Affairs Minister's Diplomatic Visit to Iran: A Strategic Move
10 mins ago
Indian External Affairs Minister's Diplomatic Visit to Iran: A Strategic Move
IRS Gears Up for Tax Season Amid Inflation Changes; Global Tensions Simmer
21 mins ago
IRS Gears Up for Tax Season Amid Inflation Changes; Global Tensions Simmer
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide: Global Implications Await ICJ's Verdict
26 mins ago
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide: Global Implications Await ICJ's Verdict
Latest Headlines
World News
American Eagles vs. Loyola Maryland Greyhounds: An Anticipated Patriot League Showdown
12 seconds
American Eagles vs. Loyola Maryland Greyhounds: An Anticipated Patriot League Showdown
Nathan Ellis' Injury Scare and Heroic Performance in BBL Match
16 seconds
Nathan Ellis' Injury Scare and Heroic Performance in BBL Match
ADONIS Medical Centers Launch Special Healthcare Packages for Disabled and Pensioners
20 seconds
ADONIS Medical Centers Launch Special Healthcare Packages for Disabled and Pensioners
Congress Delegation, Led by Ajay Rai, Visits Hanuman Garhi Temple: A Glimpse into India's Socio-Political Dance
24 seconds
Congress Delegation, Led by Ajay Rai, Visits Hanuman Garhi Temple: A Glimpse into India's Socio-Political Dance
Sacred Heart Pioneers vs Le Moyne Dolphins: A Pivotal Northeast College Basketball Matchup
27 seconds
Sacred Heart Pioneers vs Le Moyne Dolphins: A Pivotal Northeast College Basketball Matchup
NCAA Basketball Showdown: Howard Bison vs. Morehouse Maroon Tigers in a High-Stakes Rematch
30 seconds
NCAA Basketball Showdown: Howard Bison vs. Morehouse Maroon Tigers in a High-Stakes Rematch
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Paints 'Lotus' Symbol, Launches 'Wall Writing' Campaign for Elections
38 seconds
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Paints 'Lotus' Symbol, Launches 'Wall Writing' Campaign for Elections
Machine Learning Struggles to Identify Major Depressive Disorder from Brain Scans: A Study
40 seconds
Machine Learning Struggles to Identify Major Depressive Disorder from Brain Scans: A Study
Sakarya Event Advocates Palestinian Liberation and Israeli Product Boycott
41 seconds
Sakarya Event Advocates Palestinian Liberation and Israeli Product Boycott
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
20 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
41 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app