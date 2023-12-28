Lithuanian MPs Venture to Poland: A Mission to Tackle Ukrainian Aid Delays

On the brink of a new year, a Lithuanian parliamentary delegation, including Conservative Members of Parliament (MPs) Laurynas Kasčiūnas and Žygimantas Pavilionis, prepares to embark on a significant mission to Poland. The primary objective of their visit is to scrutinize the reasons behind delays in support shipments to the beleaguered Ukraine. These holds-up, ranging from 6 to 24 hours, predominantly occur due to rigorous checks by Polish customs, particularly for dual-use goods such as thermal imaging cameras and drones.

Exploring New Solutions amidst Bureaucratic Challenges

Laurynas Kasčiūnas, one of the MPs leading the expedition, suggests the potential solution of employing a Polish logistics company to expedite the aid transport process. He acknowledges the additional costs and bureaucratic challenges this proposition might entail, yet remains hopeful that it could serve as a viable option to streamline the shipment process. Kasčiūnas vision is not just about facilitating aid; it’s about fortifying a strategic alliance in a region marked by geopolitical tensions.

The Polish Connection: A Tale of Unfulfilled Promises?

Žygimantas Pavilionis, another prominent member of the delegation, points out that the logistical issues were largely uncoordinated before Poland’s parliamentary elections in October. However, he sees positive developments in the subsequent negotiations over the transportation of goods between Kyiv and Warsaw. The fact that the issue has been recognized and discussed at the highest political level in both countries is a sign of progress, according to Pavilionis.

A Mission of Mutual Interests

The Lithuanian MPs plan to delve into these transport issues, defense, and other mutual interests with their Polish counterparts during their visit. Kasčiūnas emphasizes Poland’s pivotal role as a regional leader, instrumental in shaping the European Union’s support strategy for Ukraine in conjunction with the Baltic states. This mission, thus, becomes a vital step in ensuring the smooth flow of aid and bolstering diplomatic ties amidst turbulent times.

