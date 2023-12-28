en English
International Relations

Lithuanian MPs Venture to Poland: A Mission to Tackle Ukrainian Aid Delays

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:26 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 4:48 am EST
On the brink of a new year, a Lithuanian parliamentary delegation, including Conservative Members of Parliament (MPs) Laurynas Kasčiūnas and Žygimantas Pavilionis, prepares to embark on a significant mission to Poland. The primary objective of their visit is to scrutinize the reasons behind delays in support shipments to the beleaguered Ukraine. These holds-up, ranging from 6 to 24 hours, predominantly occur due to rigorous checks by Polish customs, particularly for dual-use goods such as thermal imaging cameras and drones.

Exploring New Solutions amidst Bureaucratic Challenges

Laurynas Kasčiūnas, one of the MPs leading the expedition, suggests the potential solution of employing a Polish logistics company to expedite the aid transport process. He acknowledges the additional costs and bureaucratic challenges this proposition might entail, yet remains hopeful that it could serve as a viable option to streamline the shipment process. Kasčiūnas vision is not just about facilitating aid; it’s about fortifying a strategic alliance in a region marked by geopolitical tensions.

The Polish Connection: A Tale of Unfulfilled Promises?

Žygimantas Pavilionis, another prominent member of the delegation, points out that the logistical issues were largely uncoordinated before Poland’s parliamentary elections in October. However, he sees positive developments in the subsequent negotiations over the transportation of goods between Kyiv and Warsaw. The fact that the issue has been recognized and discussed at the highest political level in both countries is a sign of progress, according to Pavilionis.

A Mission of Mutual Interests

The Lithuanian MPs plan to delve into these transport issues, defense, and other mutual interests with their Polish counterparts during their visit. Kasčiūnas emphasizes Poland’s pivotal role as a regional leader, instrumental in shaping the European Union’s support strategy for Ukraine in conjunction with the Baltic states. This mission, thus, becomes a vital step in ensuring the smooth flow of aid and bolstering diplomatic ties amidst turbulent times.

International Relations Politics Transportation
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

