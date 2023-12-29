Lithuanian Migration Department Stands by Decision to Deport Kazakh Activist

In a contentious move, the Lithuanian Migration Department has resolved to deport Kazakh activist Daniyar Khassenov, despite not acknowledging any imminent threat of persecution in his homeland. This decision was reached after a thorough examination of the presented evidence and additional data collected by the department. Khassenov’s appeal against the decision was refuted by the Supreme Administrative Court of Lithuania in December.

Gudzinskaitė’s Stance and Auštrevičius’s Appeal

The director of the Migration Department, Evelina Gudzinskaitė, stated there was no proof of potential persecution. She pointed out Khassenov’s unrestricted travel to and from Kazakhstan as a key indicator. However, the decision has ignited a wave of resistance within the European Parliament. Lithuanian MEP Petras Auštrevičius, along with his colleagues in the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, has implored the Migration Department to reassess their decision.

Citing an incident where the Lithuanian Ministry of Justice inadvertently contributed to the imprisonment of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Bialiatski by the Belarusian regime, Auštrevičius emphasized the potential for unforeseen consequences. Auštrevičius spotlighted Khassenov’s instrumental work in documenting human rights violations in Kazakhstan and his evasion of EU sanctions against Russia, advocating for his right to safety in Lithuania to be ensured.

The Unsettled State of Affairs

Despite the mounting pressure from the European Parliament, the Migration Department has held its ground, maintaining its decision to deport Khassenov. As of this report, Khassenov has not been deported. The situation continues to develop, with the Lithuanian Migration Department and the European Parliament locked in a dispute over the fate of a man who has been in the eye of international politics and human rights activism.