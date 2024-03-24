Lithuanian FM Landsbergis Calls for Immediate EU Membership Talks with Ukraine, New Sanctions on Russia and Belarus

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has made a compelling appeal to the European Union to initiate membership discussions with Ukraine without delay, citing Ukraine's fulfillment of pre-negotiation recommendations. During the EU Foreign Affairs Council's assembly, Landsbergis also underscored the necessity for decisive measures against Russia and Belarus, including new sanctions and the establishment of a Ukraine Assistance Fund (UAF).

Urgent Call for EU Expansion and Support for Ukraine

In the midst of ongoing conflicts and political tensions, Lithuania's top diplomat stressed the importance of extending the EU's embrace to Ukraine, signaling a move that could significantly alter the geopolitical landscape in Eastern Europe. The decision to create a dedicated fund within the European Peace Facility (EPF) demonstrates a tangible commitment to Ukraine's defense and sovereignty. This action, coupled with a strong endorsement from the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, highlights a unified approach towards supporting Ukraine against external aggressions.

New Fronts Against Russia and Belarus

The Council's meeting was not only pivotal in terms of EU expansion but also marked a significant moment in the bloc's stance against Russia and Belarus. The ministers agreed to finalize sanctions targeting individuals responsible for the murder of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny. Furthermore, a coalition of EU countries advocated for the introduction of new sectoral sanctions against Belarus, reflecting a growing concern over human rights violations and the necessity to uphold democratic values and international law.

Broader Geopolitical Concerns and Initiatives

Aside from the immediate focus on Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus, the EU foreign ministers delved into broader issues affecting regional stability and peace. Discussions encompassed the tense situation in the Middle East, including humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip, security in the Red Sea, and efforts to rejuvenate the Middle East peace process. Additionally, the Council considered the EU's role in fostering normalization between Armenia and Azerbaijan, highlighting the EU's commitment to supporting democratic reforms and resilience in the face of external pressures.

The call for immediate EU membership talks with Ukraine underscores a critical juncture in European diplomacy, reflecting an urgent need to bolster alliances in the face of growing geopolitical challenges. As the EU contemplates its next steps, the implications of these discussions extend far beyond the borders of Ukraine, potentially setting the stage for a reshaped international order that prioritizes democracy, peace, and security. The decisions made today could pave the way for a future where solidarity and collective action reign supreme in the quest for a more stable and just world.