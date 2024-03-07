Lithuania Revokes Citizenship of Bolshoi Ballerina Liepa for Pro-Putin Stance Amid Ukraine Crisis

Lithuania's latest move in its ongoing geopolitical stance against Russia has led to the revocation of citizenship from a former Bolshoi Theatre dancer, highlighting the country's stringent measures against those supporting the Kremlin's actions in Ukraine. This decision underscores the Baltic state's firm position on national security and its intolerance towards any form of support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Stripping Citizenship: A Bold Stance

Lithuania took a decisive step on February 14, revoking the citizenship of Ilze Liepa, a celebrated ballerina who performed with the Bolshoi Theatre during the 1980s and 1990s. Liepa's public statements in a November 2022 YouTube interview, where she expressed her support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and criticized Western policies towards Russia, triggered a response from Lithuanian authorities. This action reflects Lithuania's resolve to address threats to national security and public support for states perceived as adversaries.

Under Lithuanian law, citizenship can be withdrawn not only for actions threatening national security but also for publicly supporting a state that endangers the security interests of Lithuania or other EU member states. This legal basis has been applied in several cases, including the recent revocation of citizenship from Yuri Kudimov, a businessman with past ties to the KGB. These measures illustrate Lithuania's comprehensive approach to safeguarding its sovereignty and security in the face of external threats.

Geopolitical Implications

The revocation of Liepa's citizenship is part of a broader context of deteriorating relations between Lithuania and Russia, exacerbated by the latter's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Lithuania's actions, including closing borders to Russians with Schengen Zone tourist visas and suspending visa issuance to Russian and Belarusian nationals, signify a staunch stance against Moscow's aggression. This incident with Liepa further highlights the geopolitical tensions and the Baltic nation's unwavering support for Ukraine.

The revocation of Ilze Liepa's Lithuanian citizenship is a testament to Lithuania's commitment to its national security and its firm stance against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. By taking such measures, Lithuania not only demonstrates its support for Ukraine but also sends a clear message of its intolerance towards any form of allegiance to aggressor states. As geopolitical tensions continue to shape the landscape of Eastern Europe, the implications of such decisions will likely influence regional dynamics and the broader discourse on national security and sovereignty.