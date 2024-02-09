Literary Icons Flournoy and Alcott Withdraw from PEN America Events in Protest

In a bold move that underscores the intersection of literature and activism, critically acclaimed novelists Angela Flournoy and Kathleen Alcott have withdrawn from PEN America events. Their decision, a protest against the organization's stance on the Gaza conflict and its invitation to actor Mayim Bialik, marks a significant shift in the literary community's engagement with geopolitical issues.

A Literary Boycott

Flournoy and Alcott, initially slated to participate in PEN America's 'New Year, New Books' event in Los Angeles, voiced their concerns in correspondence with the organization's leadership. They objected to Bialik's involvement due to her promotion of anti-Palestinian rhetoric and support of the Israeli military.

Their withdrawal also serves as a critique of PEN America's relative silence on the Gaza conflict, where over 120 writers, poets, and journalists have been killed. They expressed their disappointment over the contrast between PEN's advocacy for free expression and its lack of a strong stance against the genocide in Gaza.

A Call for Action

More than 600 writers and poets have since signed an open letter to PEN America, echoing Flournoy and Alcott's concerns. They demand that the organization release an official statement about the 225 poets, playwrights, journalists, scholars, and novelists killed in Gaza and name Israel as the perpetrator.

The letter also calls for concrete steps to support Palestinian writers, such as creating a legal strategy to secure asylum for Palestinian authors and poets and raising awareness about the censorship of Palestinian writers in the United States.

Questioning PEN America's Commitment

PEN America has made statements on cultural destruction in Gaza and the targeting of Palestinian journalists. However, it has largely kept these concerns off its main platforms, focusing instead on American book bans and free speech debates. The organization has not called for a ceasefire in Gaza, a position that PEN International has taken.

The lack of PEN America's response to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which has claimed countless lives and cultural heritage, raises questions about its commitment to protecting journalists and writers worldwide. The removal of Palestinian American writer Randa Jarrar from a PEN Out Loud event and the decision to platform Bialik, a vocal ceasefire opponent, have further fueled these concerns.

In conclusion, the withdrawal of Flournoy and Alcott, supported by over 600 writers and poets, marks a pivotal moment in the literary community's engagement with geopolitical issues. Their actions highlight the urgent need for organizations like PEN America to uphold their commitment to protecting free expression, regardless of political boundaries.