Lisa Cameron's Defection to Scottish Conservatives

In a significant political development, Lisa Cameron, Member of Parliament for East Kilbride, Strathaven, and Lesmahagow, severed her ties from the Scottish National Party (SNP) in October claiming a 'toxic' culture within the SNP's Westminster group.

The move was on the heels of her facing a selection contest to remain as the SNP's candidate. Humza Yousaf, the SNP leader, scarcely showed surprise over her defection and called for her resignation to trigger a by-election.

Cameron's Welcome to Scottish Conservatives

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross extended a warm welcome to Cameron, stating, "It's great to have Lisa Cameron on board." However, in an intriguing turn of events, Cameron's name is missing from the 'Who We Are' section of the Scottish Conservative & Unionist party's website.

This section lists other elected Scottish Tory MPs, raising questions about the party's online presence not being fully updated with recent political developments or whether Cameron's integration into the party has not been formally completed on all platforms.