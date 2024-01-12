en English
Local News

Lincoln County Board Meeting: What to Expect from the Rescheduled Session

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:59 pm EST
Lincoln County Board Meeting: What to Expect from the Rescheduled Session

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners gears up for its weekly meeting, rescheduled to Tuesday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The meeting, slated to start at 9 a.m. at the North Platte courthouse, will also be available for the public via a livestream. The agenda of the meeting is packed with pivotal decisions, including the conclusion of the 2024 reorganization process.

Reorganization Process and Key Appointments

The reorganization process involves the election of a new chair and vice chair. District 5 Commissioner Jerry Woodruff currently presides as the chair, with District 3’s Kent Weems as the vice chairman. Additionally, the board will be selecting the official newspaper for legal notices and assigning members to various committees.

Setting Salaries for Department Heads

In another key decision, the commissioners will set the 2024 salaries for several reappointed department heads. The list includes Highway Superintendent Jason Schultz, Emergency Management Director Brandon Myers, Weed Control Superintendent Todd Herndon, and Veterans Service Officer Tom Gann.

Conservation Easement Decision

High on the agenda is the decision regarding a conservation easement for The Nature Conservancy’s Nebraska chapter. This concerns a parcel of land near Sutherland, sold to the group by the Kelly family in 2001. The county’s Planning Commission has already endorsed this easement, in line with the county’s 2012 comprehensive plan.

Additional Business

Additional business includes approving a contract with Western Engineering Co. for repaving Maxwell Road, declaring a damaged V-Plow as surplus, and an update on Legislative Bill 869. This bill, supported by Commissioner Micaela Wuehler and state senators Eliot Bostar and Mike Jacobson, seeks to expand emergency aid eligibility for needy veterans.

Local News Politics United States
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

