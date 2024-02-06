Limassol Rent Hikes Spark Public Outcry and Parliamentary Action

In the bustling city of Limassol, Cyprus, a storm is brewing over sudden and dramatic increases in commercial property rents. The House refugee committee, responsible for overseeing the welfare of displaced persons, has been inundated with complaints from tenants who have seen their rents skyrocket. In some instances, monthly rents have leaped from a modest €30 to an astonishing €999, and from €150 to a staggering €2,800.

Public Outcry Leads to Intervention

The drastic hikes have prompted desperate tenants to seek assistance from the parliament and the committee, triggering an urgent call to halt the rent review process. The appeal is for a pause until new criteria for the calculation of rent can be established. The committee's head, Akel MP Nikos Kettiros, stated that the volume of complaints from displaced persons, particularly those hailing from Limassol, has been overwhelming. The committee has consequently demanded a thorough investigation into the Turkish Cypriot Property Management Service's methodology for computing these rent increases.

Excessive Rents Under Scrutiny

Kettiros, while expressing the committee's support for rational rent increases, stressed that the current hikes are far from reasonable. He further pointed to a potential contributing factor to the problem: the purchases of apartments in the area, possibly linked to passport acquisition by oligarchs or instances of money laundering. These activities could be unfairly influencing market rents, dealing a heavy blow to long-term tenants, notably blue-collar workers.

A Long-Standing Issue

The committee has spent the better part of a decade seeking a revision of the rent calculation criteria, to no avail. However, amid this recent public outcry and heightened scrutiny, the service has pledged to present new criteria within the month. Until this commitment is fulfilled, the rent increases will remain suspended, offering some relief to the beleaguered tenants of Limassol.