Lim Guan Eng Slams Mahathir Mohamad for Divisive Remarks on Malaysian Indians’ Loyalty

In a public rebuke that has stirred the Malaysian political landscape, Lim Guan Eng, national chairperson of the Democratic Action Party (DAP), has taken to task former Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad for his divisive comments.

The controversy unfolded during a press conference at Lim’s service center in Bagan, Penang, where he addressed Mahathir’s contentious statements that questioned the loyalty of Malaysian Indians. Mahathir had implied that being Malay was a prerequisite for considering Malaysia as one’s home.

Mahathir’s Divisive Remarks

In his critique, Lim termed Mahathir’s remarks as crossing a societal line and setting a dangerous precedent for political discourse in the nation.

He lambasted Mahathir’s commentary for potentially inciting discord among Malaysia’s diverse populace and condemned such divisive language as detrimental to national unity.

The comments were seen as a stark departure from the multicultural ethos that Malaysia prides itself upon.