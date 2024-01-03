en English
Israel

Likud MK Slams Supreme Court Judges Over ‘Reasonableness Law’ Controversy

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:18 pm EST
Likud MK Slams Supreme Court Judges Over ‘Reasonableness Law’ Controversy

In a dramatic turn of events, Likud Member of Knesset (MK) Tally Gotliv has publicly denounced Supreme Court judges who reportedly plan to vote against the ‘reasonableness law’. This dispute erupted following the leak of a draft judgment suggesting that the High Court might overturn the law. Gotliv’s pointed criticism of a Supreme Court judge for allegedly leaking the draft and the ill-timed court actions amidst the nation’s mourning of fallen soldiers has added fuel to the fire.

Understanding the ‘Reasonableness Law’

The law in question, passed by the Knesset at the end of July, restricts the court’s power to intervene in government decisions regarded as ‘extremely unreasonable’. The court’s role in such circumstances has traditionally been to annul decisions that are irrational, discriminatory, or involve conflicts of interest.

Division Within the Supreme Court

The leaked draft judgment exposed a rift within the Supreme Court. Judges Anat Baron, Esther Hayut, and others formed the majority opinion in favor of repealing the law. In contrast, judges Yehiel Kosher, Noam Solberg, and others took a stand against the repeal, finding themselves in the minority.

Reflection of Ongoing Tensions

The vehement criticism from MK Gotliv underscores the persisting tensions between the legislative and judicial branches over the extent of judicial review and intervention. This controversy is not merely a national issue; it has implications for the balance of power within democracies globally, making it a matter of international concern.

Israel Law Politics
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

