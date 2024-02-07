Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Condemns Deadly Terror Attack in Srinagar

On the streets of Srinagar, a city humming with life, a pall of shock and grief has descended. Two civilians from Amritsar found themselves in the crosshairs of a terror attack. This brutal act resulted in the death of one individual, Amritpal, and left the other, Rohit, nursing injuries. This latest act of violence has once again cast a disturbing shadow over the region.

Strong Condemnation by Lieutenant Governor

The incident has drawn the ire of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who has vehemently condemned the attack. In a show of solidarity with the victims, Sinha extended his condolences to the bereaved family and wished for a swift recovery for Rohit. His sentiments were also reflected in his social media posts, where he described the attack as both heinous and brutal.

Call for Justice

Asserting that no stone would be left unturned in bringing the perpetrators to justice, Sinha has directed the civil and police administration to provide all the necessary assistance to the families affected. The Lieutenant Governor has assured that a team of doctors is working diligently to care for the injured Rohit. His statement underscored the determination to ensure that justice is served.

Continued Threat of Terrorism

The attack is a stark reminder of the ongoing threat of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. It joins a growing list of incidents targeting non-local workers in the region. The injured man has been evacuated and the area has been cordoned off for further investigation. This chilling episode has left the local population as well as the administration grappling with the grim reality of the persistent threat.