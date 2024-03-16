Libya's Crisis Talks in Cairo: Elections Promised but Skepticism Remains

After years of conflict, Libya's political figures are seeking a breakthrough by discussing a unity government and elections, under the auspices of the Arab League in Cairo. High-profile attendees included Mohamed Yunus al-Menfi, president of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohammed Takala, chairman of the High Council of State, and Aguila Saleh, speaker of the House of Representatives in Benghazi. Despite these efforts, experts question the feasibility of these plans, pointing to past failures and the absence of key political figures like Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah and General Khalifa Haftar.

Challenges to Unity

Salam Said, from the German Friedrich Ebert Foundation, expresses doubt about the success of forming a unity government or organizing elections, citing the 2021 attempt that failed to lead to elections. The lack of serious interest from current political figures, who risk losing their power in elections, is a significant barrier. Furthermore, the absence of Dbeibah and Haftar at the Cairo meeting underscores the challenges facing any agreement on a unified government and electoral process.

Pressure from Within and Beyond

The Libyan population's disillusionment with the political elite's power struggles and the dire security situation, exacerbated by last year's flood disaster and the conflict in neighboring Sudan, adds pressure for a political solution. Hager Ali of the German Institute for Global and Area Studies highlights that the instability in Libya, while politically profitable for some, cannot continue indefinitely. The international community, particularly the UN, is urging for elections as a step toward unification, yet Russia's interests in Libya pose additional challenges.

Electoral Complications

The process of organizing elections is fraught with pragmatic issues, such as disagreements over electoral legislation. The political powers have yet to agree on an electoral law, focusing instead on how it might affect their positions. This deadlock raises doubts about the likelihood of swift progress in Libya despite the joint declaration made in Cairo. The situation remains complex, with various domestic and international factors complicating the path to a peaceful and unified Libya.

The road to a peaceful resolution in Libya is fraught with obstacles, both old and new. While the Cairo talks represent a glimmer of hope, the journey towards unity and stability is far from straightforward. Understanding the diverse interests at play is crucial for anyone following Libya's ongoing crisis, as the country seeks to navigate its way out of a decade of turmoil.