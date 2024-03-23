Libyan Army Withdraws from National Reconciliation Efforts Amid Presidential Council Decision Reversal

The recent announcement by the Libyan National Army (LNA) to halt its involvement in the National Reconciliation Project marks a significant setback in Libya's journey towards unity. This decision comes in the wake of the Presidential Council's retraction of its decision to recognize the martyrs and injured soldiers of the LNA within the General Authority for the Care of Martyrs’ Families and Missing Persons, igniting a controversy that has jeopardized the reconciliation efforts.

Controversial Decision Sparks Outrage

The Presidential Council, led by Mohammed, faced intense opposition after initially deciding to include the dead and wounded of the Libyan army in the Martyrs' Body. The backlash, culminating in protests and the storming of the council's headquarters in Tripoli, forced a reversal of this decision. Critics, including the deputy head Ali al-Lafi, viewed the inclusion as contentious, leading to the council's eventual withdrawal of the decision. The LNA, expressing dismay, denounced the Presidential Council's actions as a demonstration of its inability to steer the national reconciliation project effectively.

Army's Stance and Calls for Change

In response to these developments, representatives of the LNA criticized the Presidential Council's lack of impartiality and accused it of capitulating to political pressures. They highlighted the sacrifices made by the army in combating terrorism and liberating key cities, asserting that recognizing the sacrifices of their comrades was a fundamental right. The army's representatives have urged the African Union to reassess the leadership of the reconciliation project, advocating for a more neutral and capable partner to lead these critical efforts. Moreover, they have threatened to appeal to the United Nations to reassign the reconciliation project should their concerns remain unaddressed.

Implications for National Reconciliation

The withdrawal of the LNA from the reconciliation efforts, coupled with previous withdrawals by other factions, notably representatives of Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi, underscores the fragility of Libya's path to unity. This development not only threatens the progress made toward reconciling Libya's divided political landscape but also highlights the challenges of overcoming entrenched divisions and biases. The reconciliation project, aimed at building trust and unity among all Libyan factions, now faces significant hurdles that could derail its objectives.