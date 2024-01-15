Libyan Agencies Unite to Combat Terrorism and Money Laundering

In a significant move to combat terrorism and money laundering, the Libyan State Funds Recovery and Assets Management Office (LARMO) and the Libyan Counter-Terrorism Center have inked a memorandum of understanding.

This alliance, announced in Tripoli, promises to enhance the efforts to recover funds illicitly acquired and to strengthen the fight against these twin threats to national security.

Uniting Efforts Against Terrorism and Money Laundering

Muhammad Al-Mansali, the Director General of LARMO, and Major General Muhammad Bashir of the Libyan Counter-Terrorism Center were the signatories of this pivotal agreement. Their joint commitment signifies a crucial step in amalgamating efforts and bolstering joint capabilities to tackle the major security and financial challenges that Libya currently faces.

A Partnership with Far-reaching Implications

Al-Mansali emphasized the importance of this collaboration from both security and economic perspectives. He views this partnership as instrumental in achieving the dual goals of enhancing national security and economic stability. This move underlines the commitment of both institutions to work cohesively and effectively to address terrorism and money laundering, two issues that are inextricably linked and pose a significant threat to the Libyan society.

Fortifying National Security

Major General Muhammad Bashir echoed Al-Mansali’s sentiments, underscoring the vital importance of this cooperation in fortifying Libyan national security. He expressed a firm commitment to working in close collaboration with LARMO to attain the shared objectives. This partnership serves as a testament to Libya’s determination to combat terrorism and money laundering, two areas that have been identified as key priorities for the country’s security and economic wellbeing.