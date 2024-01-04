en English
Politics

Liberty Public Schools Board Election Heats Up with Three Candidates

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:23 pm EST
As the deadline for candidacy submission for the governing board of Springfield Public Schools has closed, eight prospective candidates have emerged for the upcoming election. The voters will have a choice to elect three out of these candidates to fill the spots on the school board. The list of candidates includes Kincaid, McCarter, Provance, Crise, Wilkins, Rollins, and Jordan Rex.

Liberty Public Schools Board Election

April will see another significant election in the education sector. Two seats are up for grabs on the Liberty Public Schools board. For these positions, three candidates have thrown their hats into the ring. These include a new challenger, Darren Siebert, and two incumbents, Jeffrey ‘Drew’ Marriott and Nicholaus ‘Nick’ Bartlow. Bartlow has been a part of the board since April 2018, while Marriott joined the ranks in April 2021. The winners will be decided based on the number of votes, with the top two vote-getters securing the seats.

Russell County Partisan Offices Election

The filing deadline for partisan offices in Russell County is nearing. So far, only one candidate has filed for each office, including incumbent Tony Kerr for Russell County Circuit Clerk, Commonwealth’s Attorney Matthew Leveridge, Russell County’s Josh Branscum for representative, and Pulaski County’s Rick Girlder for senator. These candidates are currently running unopposed. The deadline for non-partisan offices such as the school board is June 4.

The forthcoming election coverage articles by the Courier-Tribune will delve into the details of the candidates’ positions on issues impacting local families and the education of students.

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

