Liberia's President-elect's Visit to LTMI Sparks Controversy Amid Legal Dispute

In an unexpected turn of events, Liberia's President-elect Joseph N. Boakai's recent tour of Liberia Traffic Management Incorporated (LTMI), a Lebanese-owned business with Liberian stakeholders, has sparked a heated controversy. The contention arises from an ongoing legal dispute over a proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with LTMI. Detractors argue that the MoU might encroach on the statutory functions of the Ministry of Transport, a crucial revenue generator established in 1987, by permitting LTMI to issue vehicle registration plates and driver's licenses. This could potentially divert vital income away from the government, and raise security issues.

LTMI's Role and Revenue Concerns

The proposed MoU suggests that LTMI will be in charge of managing traffic and vehicle registrations. However, critics are apprehensive about the proportion of revenue that LTMI would retain. The potential for a foreign company to assume such a critical role has raised security concerns. The signing of the MoU, originally set for January 31, 2022, was delayed under unexplained circumstances.

LTMI's Involvement with the Liberian National Police

The MoU also outlines LTMI's role in providing uniforms and training to the Liberian National Police (LNP). The tour's notable absence of current police officials and the presence of two former police directors, Chris Massaquoi and Gregory Coleman, has been interpreted as a sign of their vested interest in LTMI.

Boakai's Office Expresses Optimism

Despite the ongoing dispute, Boakai's office remains hopeful that the legal issues will be resolved, and the public will benefit from LTMI's services. This aligns with his administration's emphasis on road safety, a key tenet of the ARREST manifesto.

The LTMI MoU indicates that, when signed, Liberia will benefit from an improved traffic regulatory system, including the training of 500 LNP staff and the creation of over 1,200 jobs for Liberians. However, the path to these promised benefits remains fraught with legal hurdles and public skepticism.