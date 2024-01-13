en English
Liberia

Liberia’s Political Chessboard: Citizenship Controversy Threatens to Derail Speaker Election

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:04 am EST
Liberia’s Political Chessboard: Citizenship Controversy Threatens to Derail Speaker Election

In Liberia, a political maelstrom has gripped the nation, raising questions about the citizenship of two prominent figures, Deputy Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa and Rep. Richard Nagbe Koon. The controversy is unfolding amid the election for the next Speaker of the House of Representatives, spotlighting the incoming government, the Unity Party’s strategic maneuvering.

Disputed Citizenship and Political Maneuvering

The Unity Party, poised to assume governmental reins, is contemplating a challenge to the citizenship of Cllr. Koffa, a member of the outgoing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC). The intention behind this potential challenge is to secure the Speaker position for their candidate, Rep. Koon. In a countermove, some CDC members are gearing up to question Koon’s citizenship, alleging his American citizenship and ties to Nigeria.

Social Media Stir and Unverified Allegations

The political dispute has spilled over into social media, with U.S. passports purportedly belonging to both Koon and Koffa circulating. However, the authenticity of these documents remains unverified. The debate has been further inflamed by allegations that Koon confessed to his citizenship at 36, possibly violating the constitutional stipulation to declare citizenship by the age of 23.

Complicated Citizenship Status

Koon, born in Lagos, Nigeria, to a Nigerian mother and Liberian father, has lived between Nigeria and Liberia. He relocated to Monrovia in 1992 but only finalized his Liberian citizenship in 2008. In the same year, Koon relocated to the U.S., obtained American citizenship, and has been residing there since, which complicates his Liberian citizenship status.

Impending Constitutional Crisis

The legal quandaries surrounding both candidates’ citizenship not only challenge their eligibility but also threaten to precipitate a constitutional crisis and potentially delay the Speaker election and possibly the inauguration ceremony.

According to a Liberia Public Radio investigation, Deputy Speaker Koffa allegedly holds an American passport. Such a revelation could put him in violation of the 2022 dual citizenship law, which prohibits anyone with dual nationality from occupying elected offices. This discovery could potentially impact Koffa’s chances in the upcoming Speaker election, with Speaker Chambers labelling him as ‘compromised and unfit’ to lead the 55th Legislature. Further questions loom about Koffa’s U.S. immigration status and whether he disclosed his dual citizenship to Liberia’s Elections Commission or the leadership of the Congress for Democratic Change or the National Legislature.

Liberia Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

