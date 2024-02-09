VP Koung Accused of Appointment Manipulation, Damaging Liberia's Reputation

In the winding corridors of power in Monrovia, Liberia, a controversy is brewing. Vice President Jeremiah Koung stands accused of manipulating President Joseph Boakai into appointing Daniel Johnson, a man with a checkered past, as the Secretary General of the Roberts Flight Information Region (RFIR). This appointment, made under the veil of secrecy, has raised eyebrows and concerns among government officials and the international community.

Johnson, an accountant who once worked with the International Republican Institute (IRI), carries the weight of a 2008 U.S. District Court indictment for wire fraud and theft of property. Despite these charges, his name was allegedly whispered to President Boakai by Vice President Koung, deliberately omitted from the official appointment list to evade the prying eyes of the U.S. embassy in Monrovia.

The Vice President has categorically denied any involvement in Johnson's appointment, but the whispers persist. The appointment, reportedly pushed through due to a personal relationship between the wives of Koung and Johnson, has caused ripples within the Boakai government, with some officials warning of potential international embarrassment, particularly from the U.S. government.

A Pattern of Controversial Nominations

This is not the first time the government has faced scrutiny over its appointments. The nomination of Cooper Kruah for another post has also encountered hurdles, suggesting a pattern of controversial nominations. The legitimacy of the role of Secretary General, as outlined in the Mano River Union agreement, is also under dispute. Critics argue that the appointment should be a decision of the council of ministers of Transport, rather than a presidential one.

The series of problematic nominations has caused embarrassment for President Boakai, raising questions about the government's appointment process. The controversy has spilled over onto social media, with leaks and sudden withdrawals of nominees adding to the public spectacle.