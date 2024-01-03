en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Liberian Senator Varney Sherman’s Discretionary Decision on Frank Musa Dean’s Confirmation Proceedings

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:05 am EST
Liberian Senator Varney Sherman’s Discretionary Decision on Frank Musa Dean’s Confirmation Proceedings

In a recent development, Senator Varney Sherman, the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, stated that his decision to recuse himself from the confirmation proceedings of nominee Frank Musa Dean will be at his discretion. This announcement comes amid inquiries about potential conflicts of interest due to Sherman’s personal relationship with Dean, who is being considered for the position of Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia. In 2016, Sherman recused himself from similar proceedings due to a family relationship with another nominee, Fedrick Cherue.

Who is Frank Musa Dean?

Frank Musa Dean, the incumbent Minister of Justice and Attorney General, was nominated by President George M. Weah in December 2023 to contribute to Liberia’s ongoing peace, reconciliation, and development. His nomination was formally notified to the Liberian Senate, which has been requested to review Dean’s credentials. As Minister of Justice, Dean has overseen significant legal matters, coordinated national security operations, and achieved milestones in policy strategy and legislation formulation.

Dean’s Achievements as Minister of Justice

Under Dean’s leadership, the Ministry of Justice finalized a Strategic Plan and made amendments to the Criminal Procedure Law. He also facilitated the establishment of specialized Criminal Courts for cases involving sexual and gender-based violence. His leadership is marked by a focus on institution building, with an emphasis on strengthening Liberia’s legal and justice system.

Implications of Sherman’s Decision

The decision of Senator Sherman on whether to recuse himself from Dean’s confirmation proceedings could have significant implications. If Sherman chooses to participate in the proceedings, his personal relationship with Dean could raise questions about the impartiality of the process. However, his decision to recuse himself would align with his previous decision in 2016, when he chose to step away from confirmation proceedings due to a family relationship with the nominee.

0
Law Liberia Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

England and Wales Broaden Definition of Domestic Abuse in Landmark Legislation

By Hadeel Hashem

Hong Kong Logistics Worker Sentenced for Robbery Driven by Desperation

By Aqsa Younas Rana

England and Wales Expand Legal Framework to Include Psychological Abuse in Relationships

By BNN Correspondents

Public Assistance Sought in Ballybofey Trailer Theft Case

By BNN Correspondents

Convicted UK Paedophile Colin Blanchard to Have Parole Board Hearing ...
@Crime · 7 mins
Convicted UK Paedophile Colin Blanchard to Have Parole Board Hearing ...
heart comment 0
Missing Woman’s Estranged Husband Now Also Missing: Fails to Appear in Court

By Salman Khan

Missing Woman's Estranged Husband Now Also Missing: Fails to Appear in Court
New Year’s Eve in Great Southern: A Tale of Celebrations and Police Vigilance

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Eve in Great Southern: A Tale of Celebrations and Police Vigilance
Manitoba Enacts Bill 23: A New Dawn for Elder Protection

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Manitoba Enacts Bill 23: A New Dawn for Elder Protection
Delhi Police Committee to Study New Criminal Laws

By Rafia Tasleem

Delhi Police Committee to Study New Criminal Laws
Latest Headlines
World News
Jersey's Infrastructure Minister Calls Vote of No Confidence Against Chief Minister
8 seconds
Jersey's Infrastructure Minister Calls Vote of No Confidence Against Chief Minister
Church's Participation in Government Program is Non-Political: Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Responds to Criticism
19 seconds
Church's Participation in Government Program is Non-Political: Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Responds to Criticism
Poole Pirates to Kickstart 2024 British Speedway Season with Oxford Clash
27 seconds
Poole Pirates to Kickstart 2024 British Speedway Season with Oxford Clash
Cal Baptist Lancers Vs. Utah Valley Wolverines: A Clash of WAC Titans
1 min
Cal Baptist Lancers Vs. Utah Valley Wolverines: A Clash of WAC Titans
Montana Grizzlies vs North Dakota State Bison: A Promising College Basketball Showdown
2 mins
Montana Grizzlies vs North Dakota State Bison: A Promising College Basketball Showdown
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to Occupy Renovated Residence at Government House
2 mins
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to Occupy Renovated Residence at Government House
Florida Panthers Seek to Extend Winning Streak in Key NHL Clash Against Vegas Golden Knights
2 mins
Florida Panthers Seek to Extend Winning Streak in Key NHL Clash Against Vegas Golden Knights
Panthers Extend Winning Streak, Prepare to Face Golden Knights
2 mins
Panthers Extend Winning Streak, Prepare to Face Golden Knights
Los Angeles Kings vs. Detroit Red Wings: A Showdown to Look Forward To
3 mins
Los Angeles Kings vs. Detroit Red Wings: A Showdown to Look Forward To
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
23 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app