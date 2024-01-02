en English
Africa

Liberian President Weah Enforces Financial Constraints Amid Economic Challenges

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:25 pm EST
Liberian President Weah Enforces Financial Constraints Amid Economic Challenges

In a bid to protect state resources amid economic challenges, President George Weah of Liberia has issued an executive order imposing financial restrictions during a transition period. The order, which effectively halts new borrowings and accumulation of domestic debts, comes as the nation grapples with economic difficulties.

Preserving State Resources

The executive order, a strategic maneuver to ensure fiscal responsibility, encompasses a range of financial restrictions. The most prominent among these is a ban on new borrowings and the accumulation of domestic debts. This suspension, however, excludes international obligations with legislative obligations and specific timelines.

Tightening Expenditure

Under the new order, any expenditure that exceeds the amount of US$10,000 now requires approval from the Office of the President. This clause, however, exempts regular salary payments and statutory benefits. The order also mandates a deferment of all non-essential projects and expenditures, further tightening the nation’s financial belt.

Facing Economic Challenges

This decision by President Weah is a response to the economic challenges that Liberia is currently facing. By implementing these measures, the government aims to mitigate the economic impact and ensure the responsible use of state resources during this transitional period.

Africa Economy Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

