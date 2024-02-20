Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation's New Director General Vows to Streamline Operations, Address Rapid Staffing Increase

In a confirmation hearing before the Liberian Senate on February 19, 2024, Mohammed Ali, the Director General-designate of the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC), expressed his commitment to address the significant surge in the organization’s workforce. The LWSC saw a startling increase in employees from 189 in 2017 to 669 by December 2023, resulting in a drastic rise in monthly payroll expenses from US$155,521.66 to US$384,160.18. This unexpected growth has led to the LWSC becoming heavily dependent on the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning for payroll servicing, a stark contrast to its intended function of contributing to the national budget.

Advertisment

Concern Over Rapid Staffing Increase

Ali voiced his concerns over the lack of proper vetting during the hiring process, with 154 employees being recruited in April 2023, followed by an additional 105 staff - 20 janitors and 85 security officers - between July and November 2023. This hasty and unregulated employment practice has put a significant strain on the LWSC’s resources, making it reliant on the Ministry of Finance. Ali emphasized the urgent need to address the overstaffing issue to restore the financial stability of the entity.

Plans to Improve Efficiency and Service Delivery

Advertisment

The Director General-designate also laid out his plans to enhance LWSC’s operations. This includes improving water accessibility in Central Monrovia and optimizing water supply efficiency by outsourcing metering on a prepaid basis, a strategy adopted by the Liberia Electricity Corporation. This measure is expected to not only streamline operations but also ensure better service delivery to the citizens.

A Comprehensive Approach

Ali’s strategy goes beyond internal reform. He also mentioned plans to collaborate with the Ministry of Public Works to recover obstructed pipes. This move signifies a comprehensive approach to improve LWSC's operations and restore its financial independence. With his clear vision and determination, Ali aims to transform the LWSC into a more efficient and self-reliant entity that plays its part in contributing to Liberia’s national budget.