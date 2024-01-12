Liberal Democrats Demand Retrospective Vote on UK’s Yemen Air Strikes

In a move signaling a wider call for accountability in military decision-making, the Liberal Democrats in the United Kingdom have demanded a retrospective parliamentary vote on the UK’s air strikes against the Houthi rebels in Yemen. This demand comes against a backdrop of discontent among Labour Party backbenchers over the government’s military actions.

Liberal Democrats Urge for Greater Scrutiny

The Liberal Democrats’ request for a retrospective vote is a clear push for heightened scrutiny and accountability of governmental military decisions. This move reflects growing concerns over the nature and justification of the air strikes. Layla Moran and Hamza Yusuf, prominent figures in the party, have been vocal in their criticisms of the government’s actions.

Labour Party’s Mixed Reactions

Sir Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party, while acknowledging the need for a response to Houthi rebel attacks, has urged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to address the House of Commons and provide a statement on the UK’s military involvement in Yemen. However, former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and some backbench Labour MPs have lambasted the government’s decision to strike the Houthi rebels, terming it as ‘a reckless act of escalation’ and decrying the lack of consultation with Parliament.

Government’s Stance

Despite the clamour for a vote and recall of Parliament, Downing Street has confirmed that there are no plans for such a vote to take place. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has stated that he will be making a full statement in Parliament, detailing the government’s legal position following the strikes. This situation underscores a broader debate within UK politics about the country’s role and actions in foreign conflicts, particularly in the Middle East region.