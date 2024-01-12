Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey Refuses Apology in ITV Interview on Post Office Scandal

In a recent interview on ITV, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, Sir Ed Davey, faced a barrage of questions about his role in the Post Office scandal—an issue that has been thrust back into the spotlight by an ITV drama. Despite being asked ten times to express contrition, Sir Ed sidestepped a direct apology. Instead, he expressed deep regret and admitted that he, along with other ministers, had been deceived by the Post Office on a grand scale.

Refusal to Apologize

The ITV interview saw Sir Ed facing repeated demands for an apology for his role as the minister for postal services in the coalition government during the scandal. He had initially declined to meet with justice campaigner Alan Bates to discuss concerns about the Horizon system, a decision that has come under scrutiny. However, rather than issuing a direct apology, Sir Ed expressed profound regret and acknowledged the massive deception perpetrated by the Post Office.

The Victims Deserve Compensation and Apology

Throughout the conversation, Sir Ed stressed the need for compensation and a significant apology from the Post Office and Fujitsu, the company behind the flawed system. He asserted that the victims of the scandal deserved these measures more than anything else. He also emphasized that the primary focus should be on ensuring that the affected postmasters receive prompt compensation for their troubles.

Liberal Democrats Reject Calls for Knight Revocation

Amid the ongoing controversy, some have suggested that Sir Ed should return his knighthood, a step taken by former Post Office chief Paula Vennells in the wake of the scandal. However, the Liberal Democrats have dismissed this idea, standing by their leader in these challenging times. The scandal, which involved around 700 sub-postmasters and sub-postmistresses being prosecuted by the Post Office between 1999 and 2015, continues to cast long shadows over the British political landscape.