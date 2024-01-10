en English
Australia

Libby Mettam Calls for Review of WA’s Onshore Gas Export Ban

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:37 pm EST
Libby Mettam Calls for Review of WA’s Onshore Gas Export Ban

In a decisive move, Liberal Leader Libby Mettam is pushing for a revision of Western Australia’s (WA) existing ban on onshore gas exports. This call is fuelled by the mounting anxiety over impending gas shortages, which are becoming a pressing concern. Gas is set to play a pivotal role in the state’s energy infrastructure, especially as it shifts from reliance on coal-powered energy production.

Mettam Advocates for Policy Review

Libby Mettam’s plea for a policy reassessment underlines the need to foster an investment-friendly climate for bolstering the gas supply. This is viewed as a vital step in addressing potential energy shortfalls. Her proposition indicates a bipartisan consensus on a substantial revamp of WA’s domestic energy policy. It signals a potential cross-party agreement on the urgency to adapt the state’s energy strategies to meet future demands.

The Issue at Hand

The current restriction on the exportation of onshore gas in Western Australia has been a contentious issue. It has sparked discussions on whether the prohibition is hampering the state’s economic growth and its capacity to meet its future energy requirements. As WA transitions away from its dependence on coal, gas is becoming an increasingly valuable commodity. It is poised to become an integral part of the state’s energy infrastructure.

The Future of Energy in WA

The call for policy review by Mettam is not just about lifting the ban on onshore gas exports. It’s also about creating an environment that encourages investment in the gas supply sector. Such a move is seen as crucial in ensuring that WA does not face an energy deficit in the future. In the face of looming gas shortages, it’s a call for proactive strategy and forward-thinking, paving the way for a sustainable energy future for Western Australia.

Australia Energy Politics
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

