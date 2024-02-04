LGNZ Challenges Government Proposal for Referenda on Māori Wards

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) has expressed resistance to the Coalition Government's plan to reestablish referenda for the inception of Māori wards and constituencies within local governance. The organization's president, Sam Broughton, deems this proposal a retrogression that contravenes the government's precepts of equity and localism.

Unfair Referenda Proposal

Broughton argues that the proposed requirement for Māori wards to be subject to referenda reveals a lack of fairness, pointing out that other types of wards, such as rural wards, are not obligated to undergo such a process. Thus, LGNZ advocates for a consistent approach—either apply referenda to all wards or none. This stance supports the autonomy of local governments in decision-making on behalf of their communities, free from external mandates.

Threat to Māori Representation

Broughton further underscores that the current system, which empowers councils to decide on the formation of Māori wards without a referendum, has culminated in the highest representation of Māori elected members in local government history. He contends that the government's proposal could jeopardize the status and the democratically elected positions of Māori council members.

Addressing Misinformation

Broughton also counters claims that Māori wards provide more votes to Māori individuals as misinformation, urging politicians to exercise caution with their statements. LGNZ had previously supported alterations made in 2021 to align Māori wards with other wards, reinforcing the principles of fairness and representation.