Leyla Zana Champions Kurdish Identity and Unity in Stirring Newroz Address in Diyarbakir

In a stirring address marking Newroz and the Kurdish New Year, esteemed Kurdish politician Leyla Zana rallied attendees in Diyarbakir, emphasizing the essence of Kurdish identity and paying homage to pivotal figures in Kurdish history. Zana proclaimed, “We honor the legacy of Kurdishness and the indomitable struggles of Mullah Mustafa Barzani, underscoring our unwavering respect for these iconic leaders of the Kurdish national liberation movement.” Acknowledging the profound contributions across various domains, she paid tribute to luminaries such as Sheikh Saeed, Sayed Reza, and Qazi Mohammed, along with the scholarly endeavors of Saeedi Kurdi and the literary legacies of Mala Jazeeri and Ahmedi Khani.

Embracing Kurdish Unity and Resilience

Amidst the jubilant atmosphere, Zana urged the assembled citizens to channel their energies positively and celebrate the occasion with fervor while avoiding any transgressions. Expressing solidarity with all constituents of Kurdistan, she particularly lamented the plight of East Kurdistan, declaring, “Rojhilat remains a constant ache in my heart, and my thoughts are with them daily.” In a poignant moment, Zana extended heartfelt wishes to those compelled to seek refuge in Europe, echoing sentiments of hope and resilience in the face of adversity.

The Global Significance of Newroz

Reflecting on Newroz's global resonance, Zana emphasized its significance beyond borders, asserting, “Beyond the Kurdish people, no other nation has embraced Newroz with such fervent devotion, with over three hundred million worldwide commemorating its spirit.” Addressing the upcoming municipal elections in Turkey, Zana emphasized the imperative for Kurdish solidarity, stating firmly, "Kurdish votes must unequivocally serve Kurdish interests, safeguarding our collective aspirations against external influence."

A Call for Self-Determination and Unity

In a resolute conclusion, she underscored the inviolable principle of self-determination, declaring that no power shall usurp Kurdish agency; hence, “Kurdish votes shall resoundingly articulate the will of the Kurdish people in this pivotal election." With her impassioned call for unity and resilience, Leyla Zana reaffirmed the enduring spirit of Newroz and the Kurdish people's steadfast commitment to their heritage and collective destiny.

As the Newroz fires burn bright, signaling rebirth and renewal, Zana's words resonate, a beacon of hope and a reminder of the enduring spirit and resilience of the Kurdish people. In a world riven by conflict and division, her message of unity, cultural pride, and unwavering determination serves as a powerful testament to the Kurdish community's ongoing struggle for recognition and self-determination.