Levin Leads in California's 49th District Race: Poll

In a recent poll, incumbent Democrat Mike Levin takes the lead in the race for California's 49th Congressional District 'top two' primary election, scheduled for March 5. Levin, who first stepped into the role in 2018, enjoys a robust 43 percent of the vote. Trailing far behind, Republican challenger Matt Gunderson holds a mere 12 percent. Other Republican contenders Margarita Wilkinson and Kate Monroe are locked at 7 percent, while Sheryl Adams lags with a meager 3 percent. The poll was conducted by Survey USA for The San Diego Union-Tribune and KGTV-TV, involving 800 adults across online and telephone platforms between January 9 and 15.

Undecided Voters and Key Issues

A significant portion of voters, making up 28 percent, remain undecided. This uncertainty is predominantly seen among renters, independents, and Latinos. The poll highlights Wilkinson's strength among non-white, non-Latino voters and very conservative voters, while Monroe has found favor among somewhat conservative voters and supporters of 2022 Republican candidate Brian Maryott.

The chief concerns driving this election cycle include cost of living, the economy, homelessness, crime, abortion, housing, climate, and guns. Gunderson has managed to secure a lead among voters most perturbed by the escalating cost of living. However, Levin maintains the upper hand among voters prioritizing the economy and crime.

Affirmation of Levin's Performance

Among all registered voters, a healthy 54 percent approve of Levin's job performance. While these figures place Levin in a strong position, the poll also uncovers areas where his opponents are closing in, notably with regards to cost-of-living concerns.