Canada

Lethbridge Mayor Outlines City’s Priorities for 2024: Tackling Addiction, Housing, Water Scarcity and Budget Challenges

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:45 pm EST
In an enlightening discussion with CBC’s Ose Irete, Lethbridge Mayor Blaine Hyggen revealed the city council’s forthcoming plans for the year. The conversation highlighted key areas, including tackling addiction and housing issues, water scarcity, and maintaining a tight budget.

Addressing Addiction and Housing Challenges

Mayor Hyggen acknowledged the intricacy of dealing with local initiatives, particularly in the spheres of housing and addiction services, while also depending on provincial and federal funding. He underscored the imperativeness of municipal collaboration with other government levels and backing for local agencies. The city’s commitment of $5.4 million, depending on matching federal funds, is a testament to its drive to expedite housing solutions.

Water Scarcity and Infrastructure Development

Hyggen identified water and wastewater infrastructure as vital challenges. The city is nearing its capacity and expansion is imminent. Conservation of water is high on the agenda, with strategies like voluntary rationing and potential mandatory rationing days being considered. The city is looking towards successful water conservation models in Australia, such as rainwater capture and xeriscaping. The Mayor emphasized the need for efficient water usage, with California’s water shortages serving as a poignant reminder of what could happen if action is not taken.

Efficient Budget Management

On the subject of the city’s budget, Hyggen highlighted the necessity for efficiency and prioritizing needs over wants. As an example of budgetary adjustments, he cited the downsizing of approved pickleball court projects. The Mayor expressed his apprehensions over significant tax increases, as witnessed in other cities, and advocated for judicious fiscal management.

Canada Politics
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

