Leon Lundy and Kingsley Smith Appointed to New Government Positions in the Bahamas

On January 2, 2024, the Bahamas government underwent a significant cabinet reshuffle under the leadership of Prime Minister Philip ‘Brave’ Davis. The changes, targeting an array of pressing national issues, include the appointment of the Hon. Leon Lundy and the Hon. Kingsley Smith to pivotal government positions.

Leon Lundy: A Force for National Development

The Hon. Leon Lundy, the Member of Parliament for South and Central Andros and Mangrove Cay, was sworn in as the Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister. With a rich background in non-profit work and a previous tenure as a Parliamentary Secretary, Lundy brings a wealth of experience to this role. His appointment is at the heart of the government’s strategy to bolster the Cabinet’s ability to drive national development.

Upon his swearing-in ceremony, Lundy expressed his commitment to prioritizing land registration reform and the development of the Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA). The latter is seen as a crucial step in addressing reconstruction issues that have dogged the Bahamas in recent years.

Kingsley Smith: Serving Grand Bahama and Bimini

The Hon. Kingsley Smith, the Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini, was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry for Grand Bahama. Grateful for the opportunity, Smith expressed his eagerness to further serve his constituency through this new role.

A Fairer and More Prosperous Bahamas

Prime Minister Philip Davis, present at the swearing-in ceremony, underlined the government’s objective of achieving a fairer and more prosperous Bahamas. According to Davis, this necessitates significant transformation rather than mere changes.

The swearing-in ceremony was presided over by Her Excellency, the Most Hon. Cynthia Pratt, the Governor General of the Bahamas.