Bahamas

Leon Lundy and Kingsley Smith Appointed to New Government Positions in the Bahamas

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:18 am EST
Leon Lundy and Kingsley Smith Appointed to New Government Positions in the Bahamas

On January 2, 2024, the Bahamas government underwent a significant cabinet reshuffle under the leadership of Prime Minister Philip ‘Brave’ Davis. The changes, targeting an array of pressing national issues, include the appointment of the Hon. Leon Lundy and the Hon. Kingsley Smith to pivotal government positions.

Leon Lundy: A Force for National Development

The Hon. Leon Lundy, the Member of Parliament for South and Central Andros and Mangrove Cay, was sworn in as the Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister. With a rich background in non-profit work and a previous tenure as a Parliamentary Secretary, Lundy brings a wealth of experience to this role. His appointment is at the heart of the government’s strategy to bolster the Cabinet’s ability to drive national development.

Upon his swearing-in ceremony, Lundy expressed his commitment to prioritizing land registration reform and the development of the Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA). The latter is seen as a crucial step in addressing reconstruction issues that have dogged the Bahamas in recent years.

Kingsley Smith: Serving Grand Bahama and Bimini

The Hon. Kingsley Smith, the Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini, was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry for Grand Bahama. Grateful for the opportunity, Smith expressed his eagerness to further serve his constituency through this new role.

A Fairer and More Prosperous Bahamas

Prime Minister Philip Davis, present at the swearing-in ceremony, underlined the government’s objective of achieving a fairer and more prosperous Bahamas. According to Davis, this necessitates significant transformation rather than mere changes.

The swearing-in ceremony was presided over by Her Excellency, the Most Hon. Cynthia Pratt, the Governor General of the Bahamas.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

