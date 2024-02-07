Lehman College Cancels Controversial Session Amidst Criticism

In a move indicative of the fine balance between academic freedom and public sentiment, Lehman College of The City University of New York has revised the schedule for its upcoming 'Engagement, Equity and Antiracism' conference. The alteration involves the cancellation of a controversial panel initially named 'Globalizing the Intifada! Mapping Struggles for Palestine Between the Streets and Our Classrooms.' This decision was taken in the wake of severe criticism over the session's perceived polarizing nature.

Session Title Inconsistent with Conference Theme

Lehman College's spokesperson, Richard Relkin, issued a statement explaining that the title of the session was not congruent with the conference's theme or the campus's policies. The controversy surrounding the session threatened to overshadow the conference's primary objectives, forcing the college to reconsider its inclusion.

Intent to Unify, Not Divide

Jane Kehoe Higgins, the director of Lehman's Institute for Literacy Studies, emphasized that the conference sought to unify rather than divide. She stated that the goals of the panelists did not align with this vision, making the session's removal a necessary step for the conference's successful execution.

External Figures Criticize the Panel

Former CUNY trustee Jeffrey Wiesenfeld was among the external figures who censured the session. He referred to the event as a guide for 'junior terrorists' and equated support for the intifada with antisemitism and being anti-civilization. Congressman Ritchie Torres also criticized the session, expressing concern over its potential to incite violence against Jews worldwide. He stressed that the glorification of antisemitic violence was unacceptable at a public university committed to the safety of all students.