Human Rights

Lehava Leader Ben-Zion ‘Bentzi’ Gopstein Convicted for Incitement to Racism

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:10 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
Lehava Leader Ben-Zion 'Bentzi' Gopstein Convicted for Incitement to Racism

Ben-Zion ‘Bentzi’ Gopstein, the 55-year-old founder and chairman of the Lehava organization, known for his anti-Arab, anti-Christian, and anti-Messianic Jewish activism, was acquitted of three counts of incitement to violence and terrorism but convicted of incitement to racism by a Magistrate’s Court in Israel. The conviction was based on a speech he delivered in 2014 at a memorial service for Rabbi Meir Kahane, where he referred to ‘enemies within’ as cancer and voiced his opposition to coexistence and employment of Arabs in senior positions in Israel.

Gopstein’s Defense and Court’s Rejection

The judge rejected Gopstein’s defense that his words targeted only the ‘enemies of Israel’ rather than Arabs due to their nationality. The court stated that Gopstein views the majority of Israeli Arabs as opposing the state’s Jewish identity. Moreover, Gopstein’s remarks also advocated for ethnic separation in workplaces.

Reaction to the Verdict

Gopstein expressed dissatisfaction with the court’s decision, asserting his belief in a more unrestricted freedom of speech, akin to what is protected by the First Amendment in the United States. He criticized the lack of such freedoms in Israel, suggesting that the country does not fully comprehend democratic principles. Despite his conviction, Gopstein did not frame his argument around the right to free speech, but rather compared his remarks to those of some current MKs, inferring that they say worse things without repercussions.

Implications of the Conviction

Gopstein’s conviction has sparked a heated debate in Israeli society. His association with National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who also has a prior conviction for incitement to racism, carries potential political implications. Civil organizations and individuals have underscored the importance of the trial’s outcome amid escalating tensions between Jewish and Arab populations in Israel.

Human Rights Israel Law Politics
Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

