Leh Delegation Seeks LG's Aid in Railway Project Realignment, Everest Ascent, and Job Selection Dispute

On March 3rd, in Leh, a significant meeting took place as a delegation from Chuchot, led by Councillor Mirza Hussain, engaged with the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Retd) Dr BD Mishra, at his Secretariat. The delegation brought forth concerns and requests spanning infrastructure development, sports, and employment, highlighting the diverse needs of the community.

Realignment Request for Leh-Bilaspur Railway Project

Mirza Hussain outlined the preliminary stages of the Leh-Bilaspur Railway project to the LG, expressing concerns over the lack of stakeholder consultations and potential damage to local command areas due to the proposed railway line. Seeking intervention, Hussain advocated for the realignment and diversion of the railway project to protect the interests of the villagers. LG Mishra pledged to discuss the matter with the Minister of Railways, aiming for a solution that minimizes harm to the community.

Support for a Mountaineering Endeavour

In an inspiring shift of discourse, Mountaineer Skalzang Rigzin, President of the Ladakh Mountain Guide Association, shared his ambitious plan to scale Mount Everest and Mount Kanchenjunga without supplemental oxygen or Sherpa assistance. Requesting financial support for his expedition, Rigzin’s plea was met with appreciation by LG Mishra, who assured him of assistance with equipment and travel, underscoring the administration's support for local athletes' aspirations.

Addressing Recruitment Irregularities

The meeting also shed light on alleged irregularities in the recruitment process at the National Institute of Sowa Rigpa (NISR), as brought forward by Tashi Kunzes, an aspirant for the Lower Division Clerk position. Despite topping the MCQ exam, Kunzes was reportedly passed over due to lower performance in a subsequent skill test. After reviewing the selection process, LG Mishra identified a violation of recruitment protocols, promising a fair resolution to the dispute, which signals a commitment to transparency and meritocracy in public sector employment.

This convergence of issues ranging from infrastructure and environmental concerns to sports and employment irregularities demonstrates the multifaceted challenges faced by the Ladakh administration. LG Mishra’s engagements with the community representatives reflect a governance approach that is responsive and inclusive, aiming to balance development with the preservation of local interests and fair employment practices. As these matters progress, the outcomes will likely have significant implications for the community’s well-being and the region’s development trajectory.