Economy

Nigeria’s Legislature Approves Hefty Budget for 2024 with Priority on Capital Expenditure

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:43 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 4:22 am EST
In a significant development, a legislative body has authorized a substantial budget for the fiscal year concluding on December 31, 2024.

The approved budget totaling N2,267,976,120,869 is bifurcated into two principal categories: Capital Expenditure and Recurrent Expenditure, encompassing various sectors of the economy.

Encompassing long-term assets and projects that promise to yield future economic benefits, Capital Expenditure claims the larger share of the budget at 58 percent.

This translates to an allocation of N1,315,545,553,871 for developmental objectives, marking a focused stride towards bolstering the nation’s growth and prosperity.

On the flip side, Recurrent Expenditure, which caters to day-to-day operational costs of the government, including salaries and routine maintenance, makes up 42 percent of the budget. This amounts to N952,430,566,998 dedicated to the smooth functioning of the government machinery.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

