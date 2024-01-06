Nigeria’s Legislature Approves Hefty Budget for 2024 with Priority on Capital Expenditure

In a significant development, a legislative body has authorized a substantial budget for the fiscal year concluding on December 31, 2024.

The approved budget totaling N2,267,976,120,869 is bifurcated into two principal categories: Capital Expenditure and Recurrent Expenditure, encompassing various sectors of the economy.

Encompassing long-term assets and projects that promise to yield future economic benefits, Capital Expenditure claims the larger share of the budget at 58 percent.

This translates to an allocation of N1,315,545,553,871 for developmental objectives, marking a focused stride towards bolstering the nation’s growth and prosperity.

On the flip side, Recurrent Expenditure, which caters to day-to-day operational costs of the government, including salaries and routine maintenance, makes up 42 percent of the budget. This amounts to N952,430,566,998 dedicated to the smooth functioning of the government machinery.