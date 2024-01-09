Legislative Text for Border Deal Faces Delay, Unanswered Questions Persist

In the latest development from Washington, Senator James Lankford (R-Okla.) has communicated that the legislative draft for a potential border deal, a significant part of ongoing negotiations aimed at addressing the U.S. border situation and possible aid for Ukraine, is unlikely to be ready this week. The lead Republican negotiator, Senator Lankford, cited too many unresolved issues and unanswered questions to expect a deal by Wednesday, when Senate Republicans have scheduled a special conference meeting focused on border discussions.

Complex Negotiations Slow Down Progress

Despite making significant strides during the Christmas break, the complexity and intensity of the negotiations have delayed the presentation of the legislative text. The hope was to have the text ready for the special conference meeting, however, it appears that it will likely be presented in the following week. This news comes as a blow to those who were anticipating substantial progress from these critical discussions.

Challenges Persist Despite Progress

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) have both acknowledged the progress made in recent days, but significant hurdles remain. The issue of parole, in particular, remains contentious, and reaching a consensus on this could potentially further delay the process. Senators Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), along with White House officials, are actively involved in the talks with Lankford, which have included in-person meetings at the Capitol.

Potential Roadblocks Ahead

Even if an agreement is reached, Senator Lankford will face the daunting task of garnering support from House Republicans. There is a palpable reluctance among some House Republicans to back any compromise bill that might be seen as a political win for President Biden or that falls short of the original proposals in H.R. 2. Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) aptly compared Lankford’s task to that of a goalie facing significant opposition. As the nation waits for the outcome of these negotiations, it is clear that the path to a consensus is fraught with challenges and opposition.