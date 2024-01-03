Legislative Allowances Under the Spotlight; Corporate Transparency Act Takes Effect

The Sunshine Blog’s recent review of House and Senate members’ legislative allowances has illuminated how lawmakers are spending their allocated budgets. The reports, covering expenses from September to November, indicate that the majority of representatives have funneled allowances into essential office and constituent outreach efforts. These expenditures range from newsletter printing and postage to work-related travel, with out-of-state journeys proving to be the largest expense.

Unspent Allowances and Gift Disclosures

Interestingly, not one of the representatives had exhausted their annual allowance of $15,952 by December 1. This is noteworthy as these funds do not roll over to the following year. Several members, including Elle Cochran, exhibited fiscal prudence, spending minimally. In a show of transparency, Belatti disclosed receiving travel gifts for a program in Denver, while the Senate continues to finalize their reports.

Honolulu City Council Approves Additional Expenditures

The Honolulu City Council has approved additional expenditures to account for legal fees in various cases. These include those associated with the LGBTQ+-friendly Scarlet Honolulu and former Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha. The council also greenlighted a resolution for a new police substation on the North Shore, an initiative proposed by Councilman Matt Weyer that merges it with an ocean safety hub in Pupukea.

Transparency and Corporate Accountability

Meanwhile, on the mainland, Senate Bill 5826 has been put forward with the aim to mandate the detailing of customer charges related to the Washington Climate Commitment Act on utility billing statements. This move is seen as a bid to increase transparency. Rep. Drew MacEwan has been vocal about the program’s opacity and the government’s inaccurate projections regarding the carbon tax’s impact on gas prices. The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission’s approval of a rate hike to cover increased natural gas costs from the state’s cap-and-trade program has drawn criticism, primarily due to the prohibition on Puget Sound Energy disclosing the reasons for the rate increase to customers.

The Corporate Transparency Act

Effective January 1, 2024, the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) requires U.S. and foreign entities conducting business in the U.S. to disclose information regarding their beneficial owners to the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). This legislation, passed by Congress in 2021, seeks to provide U.S. law enforcement with transparency and insight into the ownership of specific corporate entities as a tool for preventing money laundering and other criminal activity. The CTA extends to foreign entities and businesses formed under the laws of a foreign nation that have registered to conduct business in any state or tribal jurisdiction. This legislation does not apply to entities with more than 20 full-time employees and a physical office in the United States, and has more than 5 million in sales or gross receipts documented in federal informational or tax returns filed in the US for the previous year.