en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Legislative Allowances Under the Spotlight; Corporate Transparency Act Takes Effect

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:14 am EST
Legislative Allowances Under the Spotlight; Corporate Transparency Act Takes Effect

The Sunshine Blog’s recent review of House and Senate members’ legislative allowances has illuminated how lawmakers are spending their allocated budgets. The reports, covering expenses from September to November, indicate that the majority of representatives have funneled allowances into essential office and constituent outreach efforts. These expenditures range from newsletter printing and postage to work-related travel, with out-of-state journeys proving to be the largest expense.

Unspent Allowances and Gift Disclosures

Interestingly, not one of the representatives had exhausted their annual allowance of $15,952 by December 1. This is noteworthy as these funds do not roll over to the following year. Several members, including Elle Cochran, exhibited fiscal prudence, spending minimally. In a show of transparency, Belatti disclosed receiving travel gifts for a program in Denver, while the Senate continues to finalize their reports.

Honolulu City Council Approves Additional Expenditures

The Honolulu City Council has approved additional expenditures to account for legal fees in various cases. These include those associated with the LGBTQ+-friendly Scarlet Honolulu and former Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha. The council also greenlighted a resolution for a new police substation on the North Shore, an initiative proposed by Councilman Matt Weyer that merges it with an ocean safety hub in Pupukea.

Transparency and Corporate Accountability

Meanwhile, on the mainland, Senate Bill 5826 has been put forward with the aim to mandate the detailing of customer charges related to the Washington Climate Commitment Act on utility billing statements. This move is seen as a bid to increase transparency. Rep. Drew MacEwan has been vocal about the program’s opacity and the government’s inaccurate projections regarding the carbon tax’s impact on gas prices. The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission’s approval of a rate hike to cover increased natural gas costs from the state’s cap-and-trade program has drawn criticism, primarily due to the prohibition on Puget Sound Energy disclosing the reasons for the rate increase to customers.

The Corporate Transparency Act

Effective January 1, 2024, the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) requires U.S. and foreign entities conducting business in the U.S. to disclose information regarding their beneficial owners to the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). This legislation, passed by Congress in 2021, seeks to provide U.S. law enforcement with transparency and insight into the ownership of specific corporate entities as a tool for preventing money laundering and other criminal activity. The CTA extends to foreign entities and businesses formed under the laws of a foreign nation that have registered to conduct business in any state or tribal jurisdiction. This legislation does not apply to entities with more than 20 full-time employees and a physical office in the United States, and has more than 5 million in sales or gross receipts documented in federal informational or tax returns filed in the US for the previous year.

0
Law Politics United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Understanding Germany's Stringent Regulations on Public Securities Offerings

By Wojciech Zylm

NYPD's Encryption Plan Sparks Debate on Transparency and Public Safety

By Olalekan Adigun

Punjab Highway Patrol: A Year of Rigorous Traffic Law Enforcement and Citizen Safety

By Rizwan Shah

Peshawar Task Force Strives for Load-shedding-free District

By Rizwan Shah

Chief Justice Sir Patterson Cheltenham Announces Retirement, Advocates ...
@Barbados · 12 mins
Chief Justice Sir Patterson Cheltenham Announces Retirement, Advocates ...
heart comment 0
Stalled Investigations, Kennedy Cousin’s Lawsuit, and Controversial Child Interrogation Law

By Israel Ojoko

Stalled Investigations, Kennedy Cousin's Lawsuit, and Controversial Child Interrogation Law
Milwaukee Faces Wave of Violence as Year Begins

By BNN Correspondents

Milwaukee Faces Wave of Violence as Year Begins
HPSC HCS Exam 2024: Registration Process Commences for 174 Posts

By Rafia Tasleem

HPSC HCS Exam 2024: Registration Process Commences for 174 Posts
UK’s New Legislation: Hefty Fines for Children As Young As Ten

By Salman Akhtar

UK's New Legislation: Hefty Fines for Children As Young As Ten
Latest Headlines
World News
iTeos Therapeutics CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
18 seconds
iTeos Therapeutics CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Remix Therapeutics and Roche Ink Billion-Dollar Deal for RNA Processing Therapies
1 min
Remix Therapeutics and Roche Ink Billion-Dollar Deal for RNA Processing Therapies
iTeos Therapeutics CEO to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
1 min
iTeos Therapeutics CEO to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
New Jersey Devils: Emerging Star, Trade Talks, and the Goaltending Conundrum
1 min
New Jersey Devils: Emerging Star, Trade Talks, and the Goaltending Conundrum
Tango Therapeutics Begins Phase 1/2 Trial of TNG348 for HRD+ Cancers
1 min
Tango Therapeutics Begins Phase 1/2 Trial of TNG348 for HRD+ Cancers
Podcast Analysis: The Potential Impact of a Second Trump Presidency on the Press
2 mins
Podcast Analysis: The Potential Impact of a Second Trump Presidency on the Press
Gerrit Cole: A Cy Young Winner with a Heartwarming Family Life
3 mins
Gerrit Cole: A Cy Young Winner with a Heartwarming Family Life
Carolina Panthers: A Season of Turmoil Under David Tepper
3 mins
Carolina Panthers: A Season of Turmoil Under David Tepper
Unraveling the Sugary Secrets of Breast Cancer: A Study on Glycosylation Patterns
3 mins
Unraveling the Sugary Secrets of Breast Cancer: A Study on Glycosylation Patterns
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
2 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
2 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
10 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app